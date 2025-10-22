An IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Srinagar made an emergency landing in Varanasi due to a suspected fuel leak. All 166 passengers and crew were safe. Separately, an Air India flight bound for Newark returned to Mumbai because of a technical issue.

Bengaluru: An IndiGo flight en route from Kolkata to Srinagar was forced to make an emergency landing at Varanasi’s Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport on Wednesday, October 22 after its pilot suspected a fuel leak. All 166 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. Airport officials later confirmed that the situation was fully under control and regular flight operations had resumed. According to Times of India, the pilot of IndiGo flight 6E-6961 noticed signs of a fuel leak midair and promptly alerted Varanasi Air Traffic Control, requesting priority clearance for landing. The aircraft touched down safely at around 4:10 pm. A technical inspection was immediately carried out, and engineers began repair work on the affected system. Passengers waited in the airport’s arrival hall during the process, and the flight was cleared for departure once maintenance checks were completed.

US Bound Air India Flight Returns to Mumbai

Earlier in the day, an Air India flight from Mumbai to Newark was forced to return to its origin after the crew detected a possible technical issue mid-air, the airline confirmed. According to an Air India spokesperson, the crew made a precautionary decision to turn the aircraft around after identifying a potential anomaly during the flight. “The aircraft landed safely, and necessary inspections are being carried out to ensure its airworthiness,” the spokesperson said, adding that the action was taken in full compliance with safety protocols.

As a result, both the Mumbai–Newark flight (AI191) and its return leg (AI144) were cancelled to facilitate a detailed technical examination. Air India assured that all affected passengers were provided with hotel accommodations and rebooked on alternate flights operated by Air India or partner airlines. Passengers on the Newark-bound service were also notified of the cancellation and offered assistance with alternate travel arrangements.