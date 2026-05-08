An IndiGo flight 6E6917 operating from Kolkata to Patna was diverted to Lucknow as a precautionary measure due to bad weather at Patna airport. The flight landed safely at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow.

An IndiGo flight operating from Kolkata to Patna was diverted to Lucknow on Friday evening after bad weather conditions at Patna airport, according to airport officials. Flight 6E6917 (CCU-PAT), which was scheduled to land at Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport in Patna around 5:00-5:15 pm, was redirected mid-air to Lucknow as a precautionary measure. The flight safely landed at Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport at around 5:15 pm, the officials added. (ANI)

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)