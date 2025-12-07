IndiGo slowly recovers from massive flight disruptions, processes Rs 610 crore refunds, delivers 3,000 bags, and ramps up operations to 1,650 flights. Step-by-step, the airline is back on track.

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is slowly but steadily getting back on track following days of operational chaos that left thousands of passengers stranded. The government confirmed on Sunday that the airline has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore and delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across the country.

Refunds and Baggage: Government Steps In

The civil aviation ministry has been closely monitoring IndiGo’s recovery, noting that the airline is moving towards “full normalcy.” Officials said all corrective measures will remain in place until operations stabilise completely.

On Saturday, the ministry directed IndiGo to complete ticket refunds for cancelled flights by Sunday evening and to ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to cancellations or delays is traced and delivered within 48 hours.

In an official statement, the ministry said:

"IndiGo has so far processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore. No additional fees are permitted for rescheduling travel impacted by cancellations. Dedicated support cells have been created to proactively assist passengers so that refund and rebooking issues are resolved without delay or inconvenience."

The statement added that while other domestic airlines have been operating smoothly, IndiGo’s performance is steadily improving. Flight operations increased from 706 on Friday to 1,565 on Saturday, and are likely to reach 1,650 by the end of Sunday.

"Continuous communication is mandated throughout the process. With this push, IndiGo has successfully delivered 3,000 pieces of baggage to passengers across India as of Saturday," the ministry said.

CEO’s Message: “Step by Step, We Are Getting Back”

Amid the disruption, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers addressed staff in an internal video message, updating them on the airline’s recovery plan.

"Today, we have realised further improvements of the system in order to reach around 1,650 flights," Elbers said.

He highlighted that in recent days, hundreds of flights were cancelled or delayed, causing hardships to passengers. While the airline typically operates around 2,300 flights daily, it managed 1,500 flights on Saturday, up from just over 700 on Friday.

"We have been able to execute the cancellations at an earlier stage so that the customers do not show up at the airport in case their flights are cancelled," Elbers added.

According to the airline, 137 out of 138 destinations were operational on Sunday, and the On Time Performance (OTP) is expected to reach 75 per cent.

Passenger Perspective: The Human Side of Recovery

For passengers, the past week has been a test of patience. Social media was flooded with complaints over stranded flights and lost baggage. While the Rs 610 crore in refunds and the delivery of thousands of bags is a positive step, the airline acknowledges the inconvenience caused.

Elbers’ message reflects both accountability and optimism: “Step by step, we are getting back.”

As India’s largest airline steadily restores its network, passengers can expect continued improvements in service, flight punctuality, and baggage handling in the days ahead.