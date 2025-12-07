To help passengers stranded by IndiGo flight cancellations, the Railways and IRCTC have set up a helpdesk at Ahmedabad airport, booking tickets for special trains to Delhi and adding extra coaches to existing services to ease the travel chaos.

Railways, IRCTC Set Up Helpdesk at Ahmedabad Airport

The Ministry of Railways and IRCTC has jointly set up a helpdesk counter at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad to facilitate the passengers amid the IndiGo operational chaos and nationwide disruption.

Speaking to ANI, an IRCTC official, Shubham Arya said that they are booking tickets for the needy passengers directly from the helpdesk on a direct payment basis. He added that as of now, two special trains are running for Delhi from Ahmedabad. "Railways and IRCTC are operating special trains to Delhi. We have set up a counter here at the airport itself. We are booking tickets for passengers here on a direct payment basis. There are two trains to Delhi and booking can be done on the same," the IRCTC official said.

Western Railway Announces Special Trains, Extra Coaches

Indian Railways has announced special trains across different parts of the country to provide convenience to passengers amid IndiGo flight cancellations. The Western Railway zone of Indian Railways is also running multiple special trains amid the IndiGo flight cancellations.

Railway Public Relation Officer Ajay Solanki said that they are adding extra coaches to the regular trains in order to facilitate the passengers. He requested the passengers to take advantage of these services and reach station earlier to board the train. "Considering the need of the passengers, the Western Railways have decided to run special trains. Sabarmati-Delhi special train will be run on 7th and 9th December at 10.55 PM and will reach Delhi the next day at 3.15 PM... Another train, Sabarmati-Delhi Sarai Rohilla, will start on 7th December at 5.30 AM and reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 11 PM... The passengers are requested to take advantage of these services... They are also asked to arrive at the railway station half an hour earlier due to possible traffic delays... We will also add extra coaches to the trains - an AC 3-tier coach will be added to Ahmedabad-Thawe junction; 2nd Class AC coach will be added to Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express; sleeper coach will be added to Sabarmati-Jammu Tawi Express," the official said.

IndiGo Disruptions Explained

Since last week, the civil aviation industry in India has been hit by massive disruptions, with cancellations, severe delays, and the rescheduling of many flights by IndiGo, primarily due to a sudden shortage of pilots and crew following the implementation of revised Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) norms issued by the DGCA last year. This has led to thousands of passengers facing significant inconvenience, long queues, and inadequate facilities, with some stranded at the airport for hours. Passengers have also urged the airline to provide timely updates and support to minimise inconvenience. (ANI)