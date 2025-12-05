Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna has urged the Civil Aviation Minister to investigate IndiGo for alleged pilot exploitation amid massive flight disruptions. He cited 200 daily cancellations and a surge in ticket prices, demanding a DGCA probe.

Congress MP Calls for Probe into IndiGo Operations

Amid ongoing IndiGo operational disruptions nationwide, Congress MP Gaddam Vamsi Krishna has called for a thorough investigation into the airline and asserted that the airline is overusing, harassing, and exploiting pilots. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Krishna said he had reached out to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu and urged a complete inquiry into the airline's operations. "Today, I had a word with Minister Ram Mohan also. I requested him to do a complete investigation on what IndiGo is doing. There is complete mismanagement in the company. The Federation of Pilots of India have also applied, saying that there is injustice to the pilots; that IndiGo is overusing, harassing, exploiting the pilots and that they are hugely understaffed," he said.

The Congress leader further appealed to the Ministry and the DGCA to conduct a thorough investigation into the operational failure. "Close to 200 flights were cancelled in a single day...This is the third day that it has happened. It seems that this company is functioning only for profits...I am appealing to the Ministry and also to the DGCA to do a complete investigation on why this is happening. There is also a huge concern of the price of tickets today, because of this mismanagement of IndiGo, flight tickets have gone up to Rs 35,000 to Rs 40,000..." he told ANI.

Widespread Cancellations and Passenger Frustration

According to the latest report, over 500 IndiGo flights have been delayed or cancelled amid ongoing airline operational disruptions nationwide, causing severe inconvenience to passengers. Earlier today, all IndiGo flights departing from Delhi Airport on Friday have been cancelled till midnight, while operations for other carriers remain as scheduled, according to the Delhi Airport advisory. In an official advisory, the Delhi Airport said, "IndiGo domestic flights departing from Delhi Airport on 5th December 2025 are cancelled till midnight today (till 23:59 hours). Operations for all other carriers remain as scheduled. Our dedicated on-ground teams are working diligently with all partners to mitigate the disruption and ensure a comfortable passenger experience."

Passengers across multiple airports expressed strong frustration over the severe disruption, leaving many stranded with no clear communication or alternate travel options. Passengers said that disruptions, attributed to staff shortages and new rules for crew members, have left many stranded at airports for hours without proper communication, food, or water.

DGCA Addresses Operational Issues

Meanwhile, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement that IndiGo, which is experiencing operational disruptions and cancellations, has sought temporary operational exemptions from certain Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) provisions for its A320 fleet until February 10, 2026, and assured that operational stability will be restored by that date.

IndiGo has been experiencing a sharp rise in cancellations, reaching approximately 170-200 flights per day, substantially higher than usual. (ANI)