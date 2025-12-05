A government college in Karnataka's Haveri district faces fresh tensions after students wore hijabs and saffron shawls to class. Students protesting alleged unequal dress code enforcement led the principal to call a meeting with parents.

Fresh Hijab-Saffron Shawl Row in Haveri College

A fresh controversy has erupted at the CG Bellad Government First Grade College in Akki Alur village of Haveri district in Karnataka, after groups of students arrived in classrooms wearing Hijabs and saffron shawls, prompting renewed tensions on campus.

On Thursday, a group of Hindu students entered classrooms wearing saffron shawls, claiming it was a protest against the administration's alleged inaction over the dress code. Students alleged that despite repeatedly flagging the matter, the college had not taken any steps to enforce uniform rules equally.

College Administration Responds

Responding to the situation, Principal Viresh Kammoor clarified that the institution requires all students to wear the prescribed uniform inside classrooms, although some concessions are made in individual cases. He stated that the college will hold a meeting with staff and parents to address the issue and arrive at a resolution. "Before entering the classroom, they wear different clothes. But there is a rule that all students must wear college uniforms inside the classroom. If there is a problem with an individual student, they are given a concession. The students had brought it to my attention about coming to class wearing hijab. But today, after a female student came to class wearing a hijab, the boys came wearing saffron shawls. A meeting of the college staff and parents of the students will be called to resolve this problem," he said.

Legal Background of Hijab Ban

The previous BJP government in the State had imposed a Hijab ban on students in educational institutions. The matter reached the Karnataka High Court, which also upheld the ban imposed by the then-BJP government. In this regard, the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict, leading to the Karnataka High Court verdict being upheld.

Similar Incident in Kerala

Earlier in a separate matter, a controversy erupted in Kerala's Kochi where a church-run school, St. Rita's Public School, allegedly barred a Class 8 student from attending classes for wearing a hijab. The controversy began when a class 8 student at St. Rita's School in Palluruthy, Kochi, was reportedly not allowed to attend classes wearing a hijab (headscarf), citing the institution's uniform policy.