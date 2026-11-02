IndiGo has cancelled eight flights to and from Vijayawada Airport on November 3 as a precautionary measure due to the approaching Cyclone Murasu, affecting domestic routes and an international service to Singapore.

IndiGo Announces Flight Cancellations at Vijayawada Airport

IndiGo has cancelled eight flight operations scheduled for November 3 to and from Vijayawada Airport as a precautionary measure, according to information shared by the Airport Public Relations Officer (PRO). The cancellations include seven domestic flights and one international service, affecting air connectivity between Vijayawada and major destinations, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kadapa and Singapore.

Details of Affected Flight Operations

Among the morning cancellations are flight 6446/6447 operating on the Delhi-Vijayawada-Delhi sector. The Airbus A320 service was scheduled to arrive at 07:25 hrs and depart at 07:55 hrs. Flight 7203/7204 on the Bengaluru-Vijayawada-Bengaluru sector, operated by an ATR-72, has also been cancelled. The service was scheduled to arrive at 07:30 hrs and depart at 07:55 hrs. Additionally, flight 2572/2573 on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada-Hyderabad route, operated by an A320, scheduled between 08:15 hrs and 08:45 hrs, has been cancelled. Flight 7303/7304 on the Chennai-Vijayawada-Chennai sector, operated by an ATR-72 and scheduled between 08:30 hrs and 09:00 hrs, has also been called off.

International connectivity has also been affected, with IndiGo cancelling its Singapore service, flight 1030/1029. The Airbus A320 flight was scheduled to arrive at 07:55 hrs and depart at 09:40 hrs. The disruptions will continue through the afternoon and evening, with another Hyderabad service, flight 6326/6327, operated by an A320, cancelled. The flight was scheduled to operate between 13:15 hrs and 13:45 hrs. Similarly, flight 7711/7712 on the Kadapa-Vijayawada-Kadapa sector, operated by an ATR-72 and scheduled between 14:30 hrs and 14:50 hrs, has also been cancelled. The evening Bengaluru service, flight 7223/7224, operated by an ATR-72, which was scheduled to arrive at 17:25 hrs and depart at 17:45 hrs, has also been called off.

The cancellations come as a precautionary measure amid the approaching cyclone and are expected to affect passengers travelling to and from Vijayawada on November 3. Passengers are advised to check their flight status with the airline before proceeding to the airport.