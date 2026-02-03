Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut and LoP Rahul Gandhi slammed the new India-US trade deal, alleging it was signed to benefit Gautam Adani while compromising national and farmers' interests. Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of being 'compromised'.

'Deal Benefits Adani': Opposition Slams India-US Trade Pact

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday claimed that the India-US trade agreement was signed to benefit Gautam Adani, the Chairperson of the Adani Group. He also alleged that the deal compromises national interest and farmers' welfare. The deal reduces US tariffs on Indian goods by18%, benefiting sectors like textiles, pharmaceuticals, and engineering.

Speaking to the reporters outside Parliament, Sanjay Raut said, "The entire Opposition walked out of Rajya Sabha. National interests and farmers' interests were compromised. I feel that this trade deal has been signed to safeguard Gautam Adani, and we will protest against this from the streets to Parliament."

Arvind Sawant Questions Government's Priorities

Echoing similar concerns, Arvind Sawant questioned the government's economic priorities, pointing to the Union Budget. "Have you seen your own budget? In that budget, you have imposed zero per cent duty. All items are coming from America. America imposes 10% tax on Pakistan, it used to impose 3% tax on us," he said.

Modi, Trump Announce Reduced Tariffs

In a social media post today, US President Donald Trump said that both countries agreed to a trade deal under which the US will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25 per cent to 18 per cent.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also, in a social media post, announced that Made in India products will now have a reduced US tariff of 18% and extended "big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement."

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM of 'Selling Out' Farmers

Earlier, the Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of "selling out" Indian farmers under US pressure. Speaking to the reporters outside the parliament, Rahul Gandhi said, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech."

The opposition raised concerns about potential impacts on Indian agriculture and dairy farmers, with some warning of significant losses. Meanwhile, the government maintained that the deal would boost exports and economic growth, but opposition parties are pushing for more transparency and scrutiny.

"Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image," he added.

'PM is Compromised': Gandhi Cites Adani Case, Epstein Files

When asked why the LoP believe PM Modi is "compromised," Rahul Gandhi cited the alleged case against the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, in the US and the Epstein files. "There is a case on Adani ji in the US; it is actually a case on Modi ji. The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," he said. (ANI)