Congress MP Randeep Surjewala slammed the Modi govt for secrecy over the India-US trade deal, alleging it compromises sovereignty. He questioned why details known to the US are not shared with Parliament and warned of harm to Indian farmers.

Surjewala Alleges Sovereignty Compromised

Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Wednesday criticised the Modi government for not sharing details of the India-US trade deal with Parliament, alleging that it compromises India's sovereignty. Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Surjewala questioned why the US Trade Representative has the specifics of the agreement, but they are not being shared with the Indian Parliament or the public. He highlighted concerns about zero per cent tariff on American products and 18 per cent tariff on Indian products, potentially harming Indian farmers and industries.

"Today, the Modi government once again violated parliamentary traditions and decorum by refusing to answer questions about the country's sovereignty being compromised in the India-US trade deal...The US Trade Representative and the White House Press Secretary in Washington both made clear statements this morning and last night that the US Trade Representative has the specifics and details of this entire bilateral agreement. Piyush Goyal ji, respected Modi ji, tell me, if the US Trade Representative has those specific details, then why is it not being shared with the Parliament of India and the people of India? The question is very simple...What kind of bilateral agreement is this where there is a zero per cent tariff on American products and an 18 per cent tariff on Indian products?" he questioned.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump, involves India reducing tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US products, while the US reduces tariffs on Indian goods to 18%. Opposition leaders have raised concerns about the impact on Indian agriculture, energy security, and foreign policy.

Concerns Over Unfair Tariffs and Impact on Farmers

He further said that according to the differential policy, the developing nations charge a higher tariff and the developed nation will charge a lower tariff. "Has the India-US trade deal led to the reversal of India's declared policy. This is an unfair agreement," he said.

He said that during the UPA government, the trade tariff was only 3 percent.

"Agricultural products, the products of American farmers, will be sold in India. The US Trade Representative said in a video statement, and the US Press Secretary stated that $500 billion worth of agricultural products, energy, chemicals, etc. will be purchased. Modi should disclose how many billions of US agricultural products are there in that $500 billion, and in how many years will India purchase them, and what adverse impact it will have on the livelihoods and employment of Indian farmers. They are not disclosing which products will be purchased," he said.

He further said that in the last 5 years, agricultural imports from the US have increased from 1.74 billion dollars to 2.85 billion dollars. "When a huge part of $500 billion will include agricultural products, and it will be imported from the US, then where will the Indian farmers go?" he said.

"The cattle there, cows and other livestock, are fed cattle feed, meat, and other things. That's why they never meet Indian certification. Now, if such products come from there, what will happen to our Indians, especially those who are vegetarians or whose majority believes in a particular tradition and culture? They should have answered these questions," he said.

Government Assures Protection of Indian Interests

India and the US are likely to issue a joint statement on the trade agreement this week, according to government sources. "We are under final stages of detailing with the negotiating team. A joint statement of the India-US trade deal is likely to be issued this week," said the source.

Meanwhile, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always championed the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests, and noted that the sensitive sectors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected in the India-US trade deal. Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, he said that MSMEs, the country's engineering sector and sectors such as textiles, gems and jewellery, leather goods and marine goods will all get numerous opportunities. "PM Modi has always championed both the agriculture and dairy sectors, safeguarding their interests and working tirelessly to ensure a bright future and ample opportunities for the people in this sector. I am pleased that the entire country understands and appreciates this, and it resonates deeply with them. The sensitive factors of India's economy, particularly agriculture and dairy, have been protected," the Union Minister said. (ANI)