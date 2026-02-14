Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted Rahul Gandhi's claims on the India-US trade deal, calling it 'misinformation.' He stated the deal is balanced, supports industry, protects farmers, and that India's textile exports are growing globally.

Giriraj Singh Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi

In response to Rahul Gandhi's recent video raising questions about the India-US interim trade deal, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused the Congress MP of "spreading misinformation" and not understanding the facts.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an 'X' post while replying to Rahul Gandhi, Singh explained that India could not have secured a more balanced and better trade arrangement, asserting that the trade deal is designedholistically to support industry growth while safeguarding the interests of Indian farmers. "Rahul Gandhi as usual, is spreading misinformation without understanding the facts. The reality is that India has secured a much better and more balanced trade arrangement with the US compared to many of our competing countries -- a deal designed holistically to support industry growth while safeguarding the interests of our farmers. India's cotton export story is stronger and more diversified than ever," Singh wrote on 'X'.

India's Textile Exports Diversified

The Union Minister highlighted that, at present, India's textile exports are not limited to a single country and have grown in more than 100 nations. He also asserted that with continuous Foreign Trade Agreements with countries including EU, UK, New Zealand, Oman and other strategic partners, new opportunities are opening up for Indian exporters across multiple geographies.

"Also, We are not dependent on just one market. Today, India's textiles export has registered growth in more than 100+ countries, reflecting resilience, competitiveness, and global trust in our textile value chain. With continuous progress on FTAs with the EU, UK, New Zealand, Oman and other strategic partners, new opportunities are opening up for our exporters across multiple geographies," Singh said.

Expanding Market Access Under PM Modi's Leadership

He also explained that the market access expansion would diversify risk, improve price realisation, and drive stronger long-term growth for farmers, ginners, spinners, and textile manufacturers.

The Union Minister added that under PM Modi's leadership, India has expanded free-trade textile access to more than 58 new markets, with export potential of USD 470 billion for our exporters, along with strong access to the USD 120 billion US textiles market, thereby strengthening our global trade footprint. "Market access expansion means risk diversification, better price realisation, and stronger long-term growth for farmers, ginners, spinners, and textile manufacturers. While some focus on a single-market narrative, the bigger picture is clear -- under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, India has expanded free trade textiles access to more than 58 new markets with export potential of $470 billion for our exporters along with strong access to $120 billion US textiles market, strengthening our global trade footprint," Giriraj wrote on 'X'.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegations Against Trade Deal

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government of misleading the country over tariff provisions in the India-US interim trade agreement, alleging that the deal would adversely impact India's cotton farmers and textile exporters.

Gandhi said that while Indian garments face an 18 per cent tariff in the United States, Bangladesh is being given a zero per cent tariff benefit on garment exports on the condition that it imports American cotton. Questioning the policy framework, he alleged that importing American cotton would harm domestic farmers, while not importing it would harm the textile industry. He further claimed that Bangladesh was signalling a possible reduction or halt in cotton imports from India, which, he said, could worsen the situation for Indian producers. (ANI)