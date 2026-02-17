Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain lambasted the India-US trade deal, alleging it was signed under pressure and amounted to 'surrendering our sovereignty.' He demanded an open debate in Parliament, calling the deal against India's economic interests.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain launched a scathing attack on the Central government, alleging that the recent India-US interim trade framework was signed under pressure. Speaking to ANI, Hussain said it seemed like "surrendering our sovereignty" and demanded an open debate in Parliament. "The INC has clearly stated its position in various forums. The Indo-US trade agreement is not in the interests of Indian farmers. It is not in India's economic interests, and we sought an open debate on this issue in Parliament. However, the Trade and Commerce Minister issued a statement, refusing to allow us to ask questions or seek clarification. This clearly shows they signed this deal under pressure. A US President is dictating to us not to buy oil from Russia and not maintain relations with a certain country. This seems like surrendering our sovereignty. We want an open and clear debate on this issue," he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Details of the Interim Trade Framework

The United States and India announced a framework for an Interim Agreement on reciprocal, mutually beneficial trade, reaffirming their commitment to a broader Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) launched by President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 13, 2025. As part of the framework, India has agreed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on all US industrial goods and a wide range of US agricultural and food products, including dried distillers' grains (DDGs), red sorghum for animal feed, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products. On the other hand, the United States will impose a reciprocal tariff of 18 per cent on goods originating in India, including textiles and apparel, leather and footwear, plastic and rubber products, organic chemicals, home decor, artisanal goods and certain machinery.

Official Confirms Progress on Formal Agreement

Meanwhile, India's Chief negotiator and Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce, Rajesh Agrawal, confirmed that India-US trade discussions are progressing toward a formal agreement. "There have been virtual engagements going on (with the US), and next week, the chief negotiator will be leading a delegation to the US to finalise the legal framework towards the legal agreement that work will carry on next week in Washington," Agrawal said, briefing the media today while releasing the trade data for January. (ANI)