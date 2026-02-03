BJD MP Sasmit Patra and BJP's Tarun Chugh welcomed the India-US trade deal, highlighting the reduction of tariffs to 18%. They noted it will boost exports, benefit farmers and MSMEs, and open avenues for cooperation in technology and innovation.

BJD MP Welcomes 'Positive' Trade Deal

BJD MP Sasmit Patra on Tuesday welcomed the India-US trade deal, saying it is a positive step that will reduce tariffs on Indian goods, expand export opportunities, and open avenues for cooperation in trade, technology, and innovation. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, Patra said, "It's a very positive step. As it comes on the heels of the EU-India FTA and, prior to that, the UK deal, and given the global headwinds we are facing, this trade deal will help lessen those headwinds. It will open areas of cooperation. Reduced tariffs will also help the country and its exports find markets in the US."

'Areas of Joint Collaboration'

"There can also be areas of joint collaboration not only in trade and commerce but also in science and technology and innovation. As it comes right before the AI Global Impact Summit this month in Delhi, it is also an opportunity where US technology and Indian products can collaborate. I look at this as a very positive step forward," he said.

BJP Hails Agreement as 'Major Achievement'

Further, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh also praised the trade agreement, saying it will benefit Indian producers, farmers, youth, and MSMEs by reducing tariffs to 18 per cent and creating new opportunities for investment, innovation, and job growth. "Under the historic India-US trade agreement, Indian producers will receive a significant boost in the global market. Lower tariffs of about 18% will create new opportunities for youth, farmers, and MSMEs. A strong India-US partnership will accelerate investment, innovation, and job creation. First, the FTA with European countries and now the India-US trade agreement, this is a major achievement under PM Modi's leadership," Chugh told ANI. (ANI)