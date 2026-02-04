BJD's Debi Prasad Mishra praised the India-US trade deal as a 'good gesture'. Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal termed it the 'best deal' for India, saying it gives primacy to national interests and unlocks opportunities for farmers, MSMEs and workers.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader, Debi Prasad Mishra hailed the India-US trade agreement, calling it a "good gesture" between the two nations. Speaking to ANI, Mishra reflected on the Commerce Ministry's efforts to reduce tariffs. "It is a good gesture between India and the US. The Commerce Ministry had been working to get the tariff reduced. This will ease out any apprehensions," he said on Tuesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Commerce Minister Hails 'Best Deal' for India

Earlier, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the India-US Trade Agreement brings tremendous opportunity to the people of the country, and that is the best deal India has received compared to all its neighbours. Addressing a press conference a day after the India-US trade deal was announced, Goyal said primacy has been given to India's interests. "We all know that the Prime Minister, leveraging his friendly relationship and close ties with President Trump, has finalised a trade deal with the United States of America that is the best deal India has received compared to all our neighbours, all the surrounding countries, and all the countries that compete with us. This is a great deal for all of us," he said.

Goyal had said earlier that the India-US trade deal unlocks the power of two large democracies working together for the shared prosperity of their people, and the bilateral partnership will co-create technologies and co-develop solutions. He said the trade deal unlocks unprecedented opportunities for farmers, MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and skilled workers.

In a post on X, Goyal also said that the trade deal will help India get technology from the United States and accelerate India's journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump for the trade deal. "Congratulations to Prime Minister @NarendraModi ji and President @RealDonaldTrump as well as to the people of India and the United States, on the landmark trade agreement. This reflects the power of two like-minded, fair-trading democracies working together for shared prosperity," he said.

PM Modi Thanks President Trump

The trade deal with the United States comes just a week after India signed a landmark agreement with the European Union. PM Modi spoke with US President Donald Trump on Monday. He said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump," and expressed delight that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi said in a post on X. (ANI)