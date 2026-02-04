Congress's Jairam Ramesh hit out at the government's India-US trade deal announcement, calling it a "non-statement" for "grabbing headlines." He said details are still being negotiated and warned the deal will harm Indian farmers in the long run.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said that the statement on the India-US trade deal read out by the Union Minister of Industry and Commerce "provides no details" and said that the announcement of the deal was for "grabbing headlines".

In a post shared on X, Ramesh said, "The statement on the India-US trade deal read out by the Union Minister of Industry and Commerce today in both Houses of Parliament is actually a non-statement. It provides no details since the details are still being negotiated".

The Congress leader remarked that Piyush Goyal's "high-sounding claims go completely contrary" to what the US President, the US Secretary of Agriculture, and the US Trade Representative have put out in their names on social media.

"It is 100% clear that Monday's announcement of the deal at the urging of Prime Minister was for grabbing headlines--nothing more, nothing else," the Congress MP said.

"It was urgent and momentary damage control on his part. However, when the details of the deal are finally out, the real damage to Indian farmers will become most painfully evident," he warned.

Goyal defends deal framework in Parliament

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said in the Parliament that "ensuring the energy security of 1.4 billion Indians is the supreme priority of the government".

During his statement on the India-US trade deal in the Rajya Sabha, Goyal noted that diversifying energy sources in response to market conditions is central to the national strategy.

"As India proceeds on the path to Viksit Bharat, we will need to grow our capacities enormously in multiple sectors, including energy, aviation, data centres, and nuclear power," Goyal remarked, pointing out that the US is a world leader in these fields.

He highlighted that both countries have finalised several areas of a bilateral trade agreement following intensive negotiations.

Goyal informed the House that both sides will now work to complete technical processes and finalise paperwork to expeditiously unlock the potential of the deal.

He described the framework as a landmark step in strengthening bilateral relations and advancing the vision of a developed India by 2047.

He added that the 18 per cent rate announced by US President Donald Trump is lower than tariffs imposed on several competing countries, which enhances India's export competitiveness.

In the statement delivered to the House, Goyal noted that the negotiating teams for both nations engaged over the last year to conclude a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement.

The Minister emphasised that the interests of India's agriculture and dairy sectors remain protected under the new framework.

"The US side, too, had areas that were sensitive from its point of view. Following a nearly year-long discussion spread over many rounds, the two negotiating teams were able to narrow their differences significantly and finalise several areas of the bilateral trade agreement," Goyal said.

Trump confirms tariff reduction

Following the announcement by US President Donald Trump on February 2, the reciprocal tariff by the US was reduced to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while the additional 25 per cent punitive levy linked to India's purchase of Russian oil has been removed.

"Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%," Trump wrote on Truth Social.