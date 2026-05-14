Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reaffirms India's zero-tolerance policy on terror, warning Pakistan of stern action. Citing surgical strikes, Balakot, and 'Operation Sindoor', he said India would give a befitting reply to any provocation.

Rajnath Singh Reaffirms Zero Tolerance on Terror

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday reaffirmed India's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, underscoring India's resilience during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Addressing a gathering here, the Defence Minister lauded the coordination between the armed forces in carrying out the operation, noting it as a befitting response to Pakistan's actions.

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Recalling India's surgical strike in 2016, Balakot strike in 2019, and Operation Sindoor in 2025, Rajnath Singh warned that India would give a stern reply to Pakistan if the terrorist activities continue. "Our Prime Minister has clearly stated that our policy against terrorism will now be one of zero tolerance; we will not tolerate anything. In 2016, we carried out the surgical strike; in 2019, we conducted the Balakot strike; and in 'Operation Sindoor,' history was made. The way our three armed forces executed this operation is unparalleled. Pakistan will not dare to raise its eyes again. If Pakistan dares to look our way again, then what hasn't happened until now, will happen. We do not provoke anyone, but if someone provokes us, we do not let them off... We do not want to divide society in the name of caste or religion, but Pakistani terrorists are asking for religion before gunning down our people. However, we gave a fitting response after that. Now, no border can stop us during such an incident; I make this proclamation from the land of Rajasthan," he said.

Visit to Rajasthan for Statue Unveiling

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Rajasthan to attend the statue unveiling ceremonies of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and the founder of Merta, Rao Duda Mertia. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present at the event.

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat

Bhairon Singh Shekhawat served as the 11th Vice-President of India, and ex officio Chairman, Rajya Sabha from August 19, 2002, to July 21, 2007. Shekhawat began his career in public life as a Member of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly in 1952, and later served as the Chief Minister of the state of Rajasthan for three terms.

Rao Duda Mertia

Moreover, Rao Duda Mertia was a Rathore Rajput warrior and the founder of the Mertiya clan of Rathores.

Defence Minister Reduces Convoy Size

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to downsize his convoy to less than half its original size, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal to conserve fuel.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made 'seven appeals' to citizens to contribute towards economic resilience by reducing dependence on imported fuel and adopting environmentally sustainable alternatives amid the West Asia conflict.