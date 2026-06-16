Around 10 bids from Indian public and private firms have been received for the over Rs 30,000 crore project to supply 87 UAVs to the Indian Air Force. Major players like HAL, Adani Defence, and Tata Advanced Systems are competing in the mega deal.

In the race for 87 Medium-Altitude Long-Range, Endurance unmanned aerial vehicles deal, around 10 bids have been received from Indian private and public sector firms. Around 10 bids have been received from Indian public and private sector firms by the Defence Ministry for the over Rs 30,000 crore project to buy 87 UAVs for the Indian Air Force, defence officials told ANI. Today was the last day for bid submission.

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The firms that have participated in the project include Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, Solar Defence and Aerospace Limited, Adani Defence Systems Limited, Tata Advanced Systems Limited, Larsen and Toubro, and Raphe mPhibr Ltd.

Project's 'Make in India' Push

The mega project was cleared by the Defence Ministry last year, under which it wants to promote Indian manufacturers to build the drones planned to be used for surveillance and reconnaissance along with the capability to strike targets. The timelines for the bid submission were extended twice by the Defence Ministry to help the Indian firms prepare their responses. Valued at over Rs 30,000 crore, the project will reduce reliance on foreign defence equipment.

Advanced Capabilities and Features

The drones will come equipped with advanced surveillance and combat features, including real-time intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities. Officials also revealed that plans are in place to integrate indigenous missile systems with these drones.

Strategic Importance and Self-Reliance

The armed forces have finalised the specifications for the drones through a comprehensive scientific study, highlighting the growing need for effective surveillance along the country's borders with both Pakistan and China. Until now, Indian forces have heavily relied on foreign suppliers like the United States and Israel for their drone requirements.