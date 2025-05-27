New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): India's premier defence research agency Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is carrying out trials of the indigenously developed Kaveri jet engine in Russia and is planning to use it for powering the Made in India long range Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicle.



The Kaveri is undergoing trials in Russia and there is around 25 hours of testing left to be done on it there. The slots have to be given by the authorities there, defence officials told ANI.



The engine is planned to be used for powering the indigenous UCAV project, they said.



Interest in the Kaveri engine has been revived as there is an ongoing trend on Evian media asking the government to #FundKaveri engine project.



The Kaveri engine was planned to be developed by the DRDO for the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft but due to delays in the programme, the combat aircraft had to be powered by the American GE-404 engines.



The GE-404 has been used to power the 32 LCA Mark 1s and the twin seater trainer versions. The 83 LCA Mark 1As are also set to be powered by the GE-404s but the plan has been delayed due to issues in supplies by the American firm.



Asked if the Kaveri engine can still be used for powering the LCA, the officials said there are plans to put the Kaveri on one of the LCA aircraft and showcase its capabilities.



The DRDO is also working towards working with a foreign firm for the development and manufacturing of a more powerful engine for the futuristic aircraft including the Mark 2 versions of the fifth generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.



India has been in talks with multiple firms including those from France, Uk and America. The decision in this regard is expected to be taken in near future.



The Indian indigenous programmes for fighter jets have been planned to cut down imports and have indigenous platforms for the Indian Air Force.



The indigenous fighter jet programmes include the LCA Mark 1A, LCA Mark 2 and AMCA. (ANI)

