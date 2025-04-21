The ongoing controversy surrounding 'India’s Got Latent' has taken a sharp turn, with the Supreme Court expressing serious concerns over remarks made by YouTuber and comedian Samay Raina about persons with disabilities.

The top court has strongly criticized Raina, particularly for his jokes that allegedly mocked blind individuals and a child suffering from spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare and life-threatening condition.

The court voiced its deep discomfort over Raina's comments, which included a reference to a baby who needed a Rs 16 lakh injection to survive. These remarks were flagged during the ongoing legal proceedings related to the controversial YouTube show, which also features influencer Ranveer Allahbadia.

The Supreme Court has now formally added Raina to the case, which originally focused on Allahbadia’s sexually suggestive remarks about parenting. This development signals a widening judicial scrutiny of digital comedy and influencer content that may be crossing legal or ethical boundaries.

The court's intervention raises important questions about the responsibility of digital influencers in maintaining respect and inclusivity when addressing sensitive issues.

The inclusion of Raina in the case comes as part of a broader concern about the decency of online humor, especially when it involves vulnerable communities.

The court emphasized that the jokes made by Raina were in poor taste, and it noted the increasing public outrage over content that may violate standards of morality and inclusivity. This shift in judicial focus could have significant implications for how online comedy and influencer content are regulated in India in the future.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court had made notable progress in the case involving Ranveer Allahbadia. The court confirmed that the investigation into Allahbadia’s comments on his YouTube show had been completed. Allahbadia’s plea for the return of his passport, which had been seized in connection with multiple FIRs filed against him, will be heard on April 28.

On February 18, the court had granted interim protection from arrest to Allahbadia, citing his controversial comments during the 'India’s Got Latent' show. Allahbadia had been accused of making vulgar and morally inappropriate remarks about parenting and sex. The court had ordered Allahbadia to deposit his passport with the Cyber Police in Thane as part of the investigation into his comments.

The bench, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Assam and Maharashtra police. Mehta informed the court that the investigation in the FIR related to the Guwahati incident was still ongoing, while the Mumbai investigation was complete, though the chargesheet had not yet been filed.

The court had earlier allowed Allahbadia to resume his podcast, "The Ranveer Show," but with conditions to maintain “morality and decency” and ensure the content was suitable for all viewers. Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, had been temporarily restrained from airing any content related to his podcast, which could potentially influence the ongoing legal proceedings.

In addition to Allahbadia and Raina, other prominent YouTubers, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, and Apoorva Makhija, have also been named in the case in Assam. These individuals have been accused of featuring sexually explicit content on the 'India’s Got Latent' show, which allegedly promoted obscenity and vulgarity, accessible to a broad audience on YouTube.

In response to the legal scrutiny, Samay Raina appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell in connection with the investigation into his controversial YouTube show. Raina had previously attended the Cyber Cell's office on February 24 and again on April 20, as part of the ongoing inquiry.

Raina’s involvement in the case has had personal consequences, as he announced the rescheduling of his India tour. Through a post on Instagram, he reassured his fans that refunds would be provided for tickets, acknowledging the impact the legal issues have had on his professional commitments.

The ongoing legal battle highlights the growing concern over the role of digital influencers in shaping public discourse and the potential risks of crossing boundaries in online content. The case serves as a critical reminder that digital platforms must remain accountable, particularly when sensitive topics, such as disability and parenting, are involved.

This case could set a significant precedent for future legal actions regarding digital content that pushes the limits of decency, especially in a nation with diverse and vulnerable communities.