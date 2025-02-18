'India’s Got Latent' row: Ranveer Allahbadia ignoring summons? Mumbai, Guwahati Police confirm no contact

YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia remains out of contact with investigation agencies, according to a joint statement by Mumbai and Guwahati Police.

indias got latent row ranveer allahbadia ignoring summons mumbai guwahati police confirm no contact anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Feb 18, 2025, 8:19 AM IST

New Delhi:  YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia has continuously been out of contact with the investigation agencies, Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement. He is yet to respond to investigation agencies after being named in FIRs filed by Maharashtra Cyber Department, Guwahati Police, and Jaipur Police in the 'India's Got Latent' case, the police said.

"Apart from Maharashtra Cyber and Guwahati Police, the Jaipur Police have also filed a case against Ranveer Allahbadia, but he has not yet been in contact with them too. Maharashtra Cyber Department has ordered Ranveer to appear before it on 24," Mumbai and Guwahati Police said in a joint statement.
Maharashtra Cyber Cell has summoned YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia to appear before it on February 24.

'India's Got Latent' row: FIR registered against all individuals linked to the show

The Cyber Cell is investigating the case registered against Ranveer Allahbadia and others after he triggered an uproar with his offensive remarks on the show 'India's Got Latent.'

Comedian Samay Raina has also been asked to appear before the cyber cell on February 18.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also investigated the matter and has issued summons to Allahbadia, Raina, and others.

However, many of those summoned failed to appear before the commission today, citing concerns about their personal safety, prior foreign travel commitments, and other logistical challenges.

The Commission said that Ranveer Allahbadia had informed it that he was receiving death threats and requested a new hearing date after three weeks. The Commission has accepted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6.

The show's host, Samay Raina, has apologized for the remark, stating that his only intention was to entertain people.

In a statement on his Instagram Story, Raina said, "Everything that has been happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all India's Got Latent videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you." 

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum anr

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

PM Modi to lay foundation for Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham on February 23 2025 anr

PM Modi to lay foundation for Cancer Hospital at Bageshwar Dham on Feb 23

KIIT suicide case: University sets up control room to facilitate return of Nepali students anr

KIIT suicide case: University sets up control room to facilitate return of Nepali students

Gyanesh Kumar Appointed as India's New Chief Election Commissioner anr

Gyanesh Kumar appointed as India's new Chief Election Commissioner

KIIT University suicide case: Nepal opposition students' union demand diplomatic action snt

KIIT University suicide case: Nepal opposition students' union demand diplomatic action

Recent Stories

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025 NTI

SBI to Bharti Airtel: Top 7 stocks to watch on February 18, 2025

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum anr

Kerala: Class 8 student brutally assaulted after football practice in Kozhikode; suffers ruptured eardrum

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

Weather LATEST Update: IMD forecasts weeklong rain alert amid soaring temperatures; Check NTI

Weather LATEST Update: IMD forecasts weeklong rain alert amid soaring temperatures; Check

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon