The Gujarat Government will develop India's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar, PM Modi's birthplace. The ₹15-crore project aims to solve the stray cattle problem and create a global model for cow-based rural development and tourism.

The Gujarat Government is set to develop the country's first Vrindavan Gauchar Park in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthplace, as part of its "Anant Anadi Vadnagar" initiative. The ₹15-crore project aims to create a global model of cow-based rural development, blending heritage, culture, tourism, and sustainability.

Project Blueprint and Key Features

According to the Government Information Department, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park will be developed near Gaurikund in the Amarthol area of Vadnagar, providing a permanent solution to the problem of stray cattle while promoting modern rural innovation. The Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) will serve as the nodal agency for the project, with coordination at the municipal and district levels. The park will feature dedicated grazing land, a water supply system, a veterinary hospital, a milk processing plant, and CCTV surveillance.

Designed as more than just a traditional cowshed, the facility will feature a rural innovation hub showcasing cow-based research, renewable energy production, and sustainable agricultural practices.

Socio-Economic Impact and Empowerment

Officials stated that the project will also focus on improving cattle health, enhancing milk productivity, and creating employment opportunities in the dairy, veterinary services, and transportation sectors.

Women's active participation in dairy cooperatives will help boost rural income and empower self-help groups.

A New Tourism Destination

The park is also expected to emerge as a unique tourism destination. Visitors will experience rural life, local handicrafts, traditional cuisine, and eco-friendly farming practices.

Vision for Sustainable Progress

The project is envisioned as a confluence of culture, economy, and ecology, aligning with Prime Minister Modi's vision of "Gramoday se Bharat Uday" (From the Rise of Villages to the Rise of India). With its holistic approach, the Vrindavan Gauchar Park aims to transform Vadnagar into a global symbol of heritage-led development and sustainable progress. (ANI)