Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat stated that India has become a preferred global hub for medical value travel, offering affordable, high-quality healthcare. He highlighted the 'Heal in India' initiative to position India as a trusted global healer.

India Emerges as a Preferred Medical Travel Destination

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, on Tuesday said that India has emerged as a preferred global destination for medical value travel, offering affordable and high-quality healthcare backed by accredited institutions and globally respected professionals. Speaking at the Tourism Leadership Summit 2026, he said, "Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) reflects both India's achievement and its ambition in the field of Medical Value Travel. Over the years, India has emerged as a preferred global destination offering affordable, high-quality, and holistic healthcare backed by internationally accredited institutions and globally respected medical professionals. Today, patients choose India not merely for cost advantage, but for clinical excellence, timely access, and the unique integration of modern medicine with our traditional wellness systems. Through focused initiatives such as Heal in India, streamlined medical visa processes, and the development of integrated medical and wellness hubs, the Government is committed to strengthening this ecosystem and positioning India as the most trusted destination for global healing."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing the 8th edition of Advantage Healthcare India 2026 and the 6th edition of the FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards, he emphasised that, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is moving with a clear and confident vision to become the world's most trusted hub for healthcare and wellness. Medical Value Travel is not merely a sector of economic growth; it reflects India's civilizational ethos of healing with compassion and serving humanity with excellence. As the global demand for quality and affordable care rises, India is uniquely positioned to lead with integrity, innovation, and inclusivity, strengthening global partnerships while ensuring that our healthcare ecosystem sets new benchmarks in trust and transparency."

Sustaining Leadership Through Systemic Maturity

Sudhanshu Pandey (Retd.), Election Commissioner for the Union Territories & Jury Chair, FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards, emphasised that, "Nearly a decade ago, when healthcare was identified among India's Champion Sectors, the objective was clear, to give global patients a structured, credible, and organised ecosystem rather than a fragmented experience. The institution of these Awards was a natural progression of that vision, to benchmark excellence and encourage continuous improvement. As competition intensifies and standards rise, the next phase of growth will depend on institutional discipline, particularly with stronger internal systems, data integrity, and documentation practices that align with global expectations. Sustained leadership in Medical Value Travel will come not only from clinical excellence, but from systemic maturity."

Kabiir Khattar, Associate Vice President, EY, emphasised that, "The credibility of the FICCI Medical Value Travel Awards rests on a robust governance framework built around independence, structured evaluation, and evidence-based validation. Each submission was subjected to rigorous multi-layer scrutiny by an eminent and independent jury panel, supported by defined metrics and compliance verification. Winners were determined strictly on merit through transparent scoring mechanisms. As India's Medical Value Travel ecosystem continues to scale globally, it is imperative that institutions strengthen their internal documentation, data integrity, and compliance standards to ensure sustained trust and international credibility."

A Defining Decade for India's Healthcare Outreach

Raajiv Singhal, Chair, FICCI Medical Value Travel Committee; Founding Member, MD & Group CEO, Marengo Asia Healthcare, said, "India's healthcare outreach is entering a defining decade, powered by capability, collaboration, and global confidence. As participation expands and partnerships deepen, we are not only showcasing excellence but strengthening India's standing as a preferred international destination for advanced and comprehensive medical care.

MVT Awards 2026 Honour Healthcare Excellence

Dr. Ravi Gaur, Founder DRG Path Labs, in his vote of thanks, said, "On behalf of the FICCI Medical Value Travel Committee, I sincerely thank our Hon'ble Chief Guest, jury, partners, and all stakeholders for making this evening a success. Congratulations to all the winners forexemplifying excellence in India's healthcare ecosystem."

The Medical Value Travel (MVT) Awards 2026 were conferred during Advantage Healthcare India (AHCI) 2026, recognizing excellence, innovation, and leadership across hospitals, facilitators, AYUSH institutions, wellness providers, and policymakers contributing to India's growing prominence in the global healthcare landscape. The awards ceremony was graced by, Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who addressed the gathering and felicitated the winners. (ANI)