At a Gayatri Parivar ceremony in Haridwar, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated India's philosophy can guide the world. Governor Gurmeet Singh connected the event's pledge to the 'Viksit Bharat 2047' goal for a self-reliant India.

India's Culture a Guiding Light for the World

As the Centenary Year Ceremony 2026, organised by the Gayatri Parivar, concludes, Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, on Saturday, stated that India's philosophies and culture can provide the right path to a world which is struggling with violence, uncertainty, and instability. "There are uncertainties, violence, and instability across the entire world at present. Business is increasingly being weaponised. In such an environment, India's culture and philosophy can provide the right direction to the world... 'Athmabaddha Sarvbhuteshu', 'Vasudev Kutumbhkam', and 'Vishv Ka Kalyaan' are our top mantras, and the Gayatri family is putting efforts to inculcate these mantras into the society... Efforts of the Gayatri parivar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not only empower India but also take it towards world peace and development..." he said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Pledge for 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Furthermore, the Governor of Uttarakhand, Gurmeet Singh, said that the nation has pledged commitment towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, underlining that it was evidently obvious during the celebrations that India can become a world leader. "This is not a closing ceremony but the beginning of a new era. Today was a day of great joy, as the entire Gayatri family, the whole of India, came together to take a collective pledge after 51 days of worship, penance, service, and acts of welfare. It truly feels like a new era has dawned. The main message was that if we change, the world will change. Today, we all came together and took a pledge to utilise the knowledge given to us by Gurudev and the blessings bestowed upon us by our revered Mataji, to achieve the goals that our nation, our family, has set for 2047: a developed and self-reliant India to become a world leader. Today, it feels like nothing can stop our nation from becoming a world leader. On this day, we have pledged to remain committed to our Viksit Bharat 2047 goal..." he said.

"There are uncertainties, violence, and instability across the entire world at present. Business is increasingly being weaponised. In such an environment, India's culture and philosophy can provide the right direction to the world... 'Athmabaddha Sarvbhuteshu', 'Vasudev Kutumbhkam', and 'Vishv Ka Kalyaan' are our top mantras, and the Gayatri family is putting efforts into inculcating these mantras into the society... Gayatri Parivar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will not only empower India but also take it towards world peace and development..." he said.

Global Participation Applauded

At the conclusion of the programme, the Dev Sanskriti University Vice Chancellor, Chinmay Pandya, applauded the global participation of disciples. "It was a matter of great fortune. This program, which began on the 18th of this month, was undertaken with a very serious purpose... It is a matter of immense good fortune that more than seventy thousand Gayatri Pariwar workers from over eighty countries successfully completed this massive programme so smoothly, without any disruption or problems. We don't view this merely as a celebration but as a demonstration of discipleship. To ignite the flame of knowledge that Gurudev entrusted to us and to spread it to others has been our long-held aspiration and resolution..." he said. (ANI)