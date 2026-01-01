President Droupadi Murmu, in her Republic Day eve address, celebrated India's enduring civilisational wisdom and its global impact through Yoga and Ayurveda. She stressed moving forward with self-confidence while honouring traditions.

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday highlighted the depth and continuity of India's civilisation, asserting that humanity has benefited from Indian culture and its rich spiritual traditions since ancient times. In her address to the nation on the eve of the 76th Republic Day, the President said that India's civilisational wisdom continues to inspire the world.

President Murmu noted that traditional Indian practices such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Pranayama have received global recognition and have been widely adopted across countries. She further stated that India is progressing with renewed self-confidence while remaining deeply conscious of its glorious traditions and cultural roots.

India's civilisational wisdom

"Since ancient times, humanity has benefited from our civilisation, culture, and spiritual traditions. Ayurveda, Yoga, and Pranayama havebeen appreciated and adopted by the global community. Many great personalities have continuously enriched the stream of our spiritual and social unity. Sree Narayana Guru, the great poet, social reformerand spiritual icon born in Kerala, had said that an ideal place is onewhere all people live with the spirit of fraternity, free from discrimination based on caste and creed. I will try to express this thought of Sree Narayana Guru in his own words: Jati-bhedam mat-dvesham edum-illade sarvarumSodara-tvena vaadunna matruka-sthana manita," President Murmu said in her address.

"It is a matter of pride that today's India is moving forward with newself-confidence, conscious of its glorious traditions. In recent years, sacred sites related to our spiritual tradition have been re-connectedwith the people's consciousness," she added, noting that this reconnection has helped revitalise the nation's cultural identity.

Eradicating colonial mindset, preserving knowledge

The President further stated that India has resolved to eradicate the vestiges of a colonial mindset in a time-bound manner. She said that the Indian knowledge tradition holds a vast legacy in fields such as philosophy, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, literature and art.

"It has been resolved to eradicate the vestiges of colonial mindset in atime-bound manner. The tradition of Indian knowledge has a greatlegacy in the fields of philosophy, medicine, astronomy, mathematics, literature and art," she said.

President Murmu also highlighted initiatives like the 'Gyan Bharatam Mission', which aims to preserve and disseminate India's intellectual and cultural heritage. She said the mission would carry forward the wisdom preserved in lakhs of invaluable manuscripts and adapt it to modern contexts.

"It is a matter of pride that efforts like the 'GyanBharatam Mission' are preserving and disseminating the creativityavailable in the Indian tradition. This Mission will carry forward theheritage accumulated in lakhs of invaluable manuscripts of India inmodern contexts," she said.

By emphasising Indian languages and traditional knowledge systems, the President added, "We are providing a cultural foundation to our pursuit of self-reliance."

Tribute to 'Annadata' farmers

In her address, President Murmu also paid tribute to the country's farmers, describing them as the backbone of India's society and economy. She said generations of hardworking farmers have ensured food security and enabled India to become a major exporter of agricultural products.

She also said that the government is ensuring that farmers receive fair prices for their produce and access to loans at lower interest rates. The President also highlighted the importance of providing effective insurance coverage, high-quality seeds, irrigation facilities, and fertilisers to increase production. Furthermore, she emphasised the need for access to modern agricultural practices and continued encouragement for organic farming.

"Our Annadata farmers are the backbone of our society and economy. Generations of hardworking farmers have made our country self-reliant in food grains. It is due to the hard work of our farmers that weare able to export agricultural products. Many farmers have presentedhighly impressive examples of success. Priority is being given to ensuring that our farmers receive fair prices for their produce, access to loans at lower interest rates, effective insurance coverage, good-quality seeds, irrigation facilities, fertilisers for increased production, access to modern agricultural practices, and encouragement of organic farming. The 'PM Kisan Samman Nidhi' is honouring thecontribution of our farmers and strengthening their efforts," said President Murmu.

The address was broadcast from 07:00 pm on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi, followed by the English version. The address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan is followed by broadcasts in regional languages on Doordarshan's regional channels. Akashvani will broadcast regional-language versions from 09:30 pm onwards on its respective regional networks. (ANI)