In India, hackers breached numerous CCTV systems by exploiting weak default passwords. They stole over 50,000 private video clips from homes, hospitals, and offices across the country.

A chilling cybercrime scandal has shaken India's sense of digital safety. Over the past nine months, hackers have broken into dozens of CCTV systems across 20 states, stealing private footage from homes, hospitals, schools, and offices, and selling them online to international porn networks.

Everyday Moments, Stolen and Sold

What began as routine security footage turned into a nightmare for thousands of unsuspecting Indians. Investigators revealed that more than 50,000 video clips were leaked and sold on encrypted Telegram channels for as little as Rs 700 per clip, with some fetching up to Rs 4,000.

From hospital wards to living rooms, the hackers turned ordinary moments into voyeuristic content. The scam first surfaced when snippets from Payal Maternity Hospital in Rajkot appeared on YouTube channels named "Megha Mbbs" and "cp monda". These teaser clips led viewers to Telegram groups where the full videos were being traded.

One Weak Password That Opened Thousands of Doors

Cybercrime officials said the breach was made possible by one of the simplest digital mistakes, CCTV cameras still using default passwords like "admin123." "These systems were never secured. That's what made the attack frighteningly easy," said an officer from Ahmedabad’s Cybercrime Branch.

The Hackers Behind the Screens

At the heart of the operation was Parit Dhameliya, a BCom graduate who turned his tech skills into a dark business.

Using a sequence of hacking tools and public websites, Dhameliya and his team mapped out vulnerable CCTV cameras across Gujarat and beyond.

They first gathered IP addresses of cameras using a website called suIP.biz.

Then, a program named Masscan scanned those addresses for open digital "doors."

Finally, a hacking tool called SWC software was used to reveal camera IDs and passwords.

Once inside, another accused, Rohit Sisodiya, posing as a lab technician, viewed live camera feeds using a legitimate app meant for remote monitoring.

The operation was funded by Praj Patil, a NEET aspirant who allegedly handled payments through his phone number and bank account.

An International Trail of Digital Crime

The hackers tried to cover their tracks using VPN servers based in Romania and the US, making it look like the attacks came from overseas. Forensic experts traced over 11,000 unauthorized logins between January and December 2024.

Authorities managed to arrest three key suspects, Prajwal Teli, Praj Patil, and Chandraprakash Phoolchand, within 39 hours of the first FIR being filed.

They now face charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act, including serious sections related to cyber terrorism and violation of privacy.

A Wake-Up Call for Digital India

Experts say the incident is a grim reminder of how easily privacy can be stolen in a connected world.

"Something as simple as not changing a default password can destroy someone's life," said a senior investigator. "We need citizens and institutions alike to treat digital security as seriously as physical locks on their doors."