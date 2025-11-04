The concerted efforts of CBIC formations across the country led to several key achievements, including the destruction of around 250 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) such as heroin, cocaine, ganja and charas.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, actively engaged in the Special Campaign 5.0 from October 2 to October 31, with special focus on cleanliness, record management and disposal of e-waste in compliance with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022, issued by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

According to an official release, the concerted efforts of CBIC formations across the country led to several key achievements, including the destruction of around 250 kilograms of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS) such as heroin, cocaine, ganja and charas. The department also destroyed gutkha, pan masala, 26 lakh cigarettes of foreign origin, and e-cigarettes valued at approximately Rs 1,011 crore.

The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) in Faridabad, along with the CGST Faridabad Commissionerate, disposed of 178 computer monitors, 70 CPUs, 88 printers, 37 UPS systems, 20 keyboards, 10 mice, three photocopy machines and seven air conditioners, all in line with the E-Waste Management Rules, 2022.

Under the record management drive, 606 CBIC offices participated. Out of 41,055 reviewed physical files, 23,743 were weeded out. In addition, 4,398 e-files were reviewed and 1,054 were closed. Around 1,200 cleanliness events were organised across CBIC offices and nearby public areas, according to the release.

Rs. 5.29 lakh (approx.) were generated from the disposal of 22,728 kg of scrap, including 8,801 kg of e-waste, freeing 43,009 square feet of office space. Several best practices were implemented across various Customs and GST offices. Under the best practices, the following special activities were carried out by the field formations under CBIC:

The officers of the Ahmedabad GST & CX Zone conducted a cleanliness drive at the Sarkhej Roja Heritage Site.

The officers of DGARM, Delhi, carried out a cleanliness campaign at Purana Quila, Delhi.

The officers of Pune GST & CX conducted a cleaning of Sinhagad Fort situated approximately. 30 km from Pune.

The officers of Bangalore Customs ran a cleanliness campaign on Karwar and Panambur beach as part of Special Campaign 5.0.

The officers of Mumbai GST & CX carried out a cleanliness campaign on Chinchani Beach in Mumbai.

The officers of Trichy Customs (Preventive) also carried out a cleanliness drive at Ruchipark beach situated near Tuticorin Customs House, according to the release.

The Bengaluru GST & CX conducted the Swachhata Rally, and Pune GST & CX conducted the Cyclothon event to promote the importance of cleanliness. Jamnagar Customs Colony, Staff Colony in Rajkot, Sandhills Staff Quarters in Vizag, Residential Quarters in Tuticorin and Departmental Guest House in Aksa, Mumbai were cleaned as part of Special Campaign 5.0. In addition to the above, an incinerator was installed at Calicut Staff Quarters by Thiruvananthapuram GST & CX Zone.

Around 15 tree plantation drives were conducted for the beautification of office premises as well as sites away from the office by the field formations of CBIC. Dustbins, garbage bags, gloves and jute bags were distributed by field formations to promote cleanliness and eco-friendly practices, according to the release.

CBIC reiterated its commitment to citizen grievance redressal and stated that, for the third consecutive time, it has secured first place in the grievance redressal system of CPGRAMS, as per the 41st report published by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG). The department continues to work with the motto "Championing Clarity, Credibility and Care in Grievance Redressal".

Around 250 posts were shared on 'X' and other social media platforms through CBIC's official handle and field offices, significantly amplifying the work done during the Campaign and the importance of Swachhata. Efforts will be made to keep up the momentum gained during the implementation phase of the Campaign, ensuring its sustainability throughout the year, the release added.

