Emphasising that India's artificial intelligence (AI) journey must move beyond policy frameworks to inclusive innovation, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that every stakeholder, from industry and startups to researchers and youth, must contribute to making India a global AI leader.

Collective Effort for Global AI Leadership

Speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the minister underlined that the country's ambition is not just to be an AI consumer but an AI service provider to the world. "It's not only about the government making policies, but about every stakeholder, from industry to startups, to our young innovators and researchers. Every person has a stake and skin in the game," Prasada said.

He noted that for India to emerge as a global AI hub, collective participation is essential. "To truly make India an AI service provider for the world, we all have to chip in and contribute in whichever fashion we can," he added.

Agile Governance and Inclusive Solutions

Highlighting the government's approach, Prasada described it as "agile" and responsive to the fast-changing technology landscape. "As part of the government, I can tell you this is a very agile government. It listens and fine-tunes its policies and programmes according to the needs of the situation and the speed and scale at which India is progressing," he said.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of democratising technology, the minister said the focus has now shifted from mere access to scalable, inclusive solutions. "As the Prime Minister says, we want to democratise technology. But it is not only about access anymore. We have to go deeper and ensure scalable solutions in every aspect," he said.

Championing the Global South in AI

Prasada further stressed that global AI discussions must reflect the concerns of developing nations. "India under Prime Minister Modi is the voice of the Global South. We will ensure there are no 'haves' and 'have-nots' in the AI ecosystem. Starting from the bottom up, especially keeping Global South sensitivities in mind, AI discussions must take place in an inclusive manner," he added.

Leveraging Talent and Collaboration

He also highlighted India's strong AI talent base, noting that the country has among the highest AI skill penetration levels globally.

According to the minister, platforms such as the AI Impact Summit provide opportunities for collaboration and exchange of best practices. "When the world comes together at such events, the interaction and exchange of ideas truly showcase that India has arrived in the tech space. We are here to chart the course and bridge the digital divide," he said.

The summit focused on accelerating India's transition "from AI user to AI creator," positioning the country as a key player in shaping the future of responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence. (ANI)