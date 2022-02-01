  • Facebook
    Budget 2022: 400 new generation Vande Bharat trains to be deployed during next 3 years, says FM Sitharaman

    "400 new generation Vande Bharat trains with improved efficiency to be introduced over the next three years; 100 PM, Gati Shakti Cargo terminals, to be developed over the next three years; and implementation of innovative ways to build metro systems," FM Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget 2022.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated on Tuesday that 400 Vande Bharat Express would be introduced over the next three years. The Finance Minister stated in the Lok Sabha while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23 that moving forward on this parallel track; they have laid the following four priorities - PM Gati Shakti, inclusive development, productivity enhancement and investment, sunrise opportunities, energy transition and climate action, and investment financing.

    Under the PM Gati Shakti master plan, 100 cargo terminals would be built over the next three years. She also mentioned that creative methods for creating metro networks will be implemented.  In addition, the finance minister on Tuesday launched the popularisation of the 'One product, one railway station' campaign. She said this concept would be popularised and would help local businesses and supply chains.

    Railways would provide new products for small farmers and MSMEs, according to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday. She added, while presenting the Union Budget for 2022-23, that efforts by the central and state governments are resulting in jobs and entrepreneurial prospects. She also stated that national highways will be extended by 25,000 kilometres during 2022-23, and that the PM Gati Shakti road transport master plan will be completed in 2022-23.

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:04 PM IST
