Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of manipulating New Delhi elections, complains to ECI about major scam

Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of manipulating voter rolls in New Delhi constituency, alleging 5,500 fake vote cancellation applications and 13,000 new voter additions, demanding ECI intervention.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 7:03 PM IST

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has made some serious allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing them of carrying out a massive scam to manipulate voters and influence the upcoming elections in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

The former Delhi Chief Minister claims that thousands of fake applications for vote cancellations and additions have been filed in the constituency over the past few weeks. He alleges that between December 15 and January 7, a whopping 5,500 applications were submitted for vote cancellations, all of which are fake. To make matters worse, he added that the officials investigating the matter found that these applications were filed without the knowledge of the individuals whose votes were being cancelled.

But that's not all - Kejriwal also accuses BJP candidate Parvesh Verma of organizing job camps and openly distributing cash to influence voters. He claims that over the past 15 days, 13,000 applications have been submitted for new votes, which is a clear attempt to create fake votes by bringing in people from other states.

Kejriwal is demanding stringent action against Verma, including barring him from contesting the elections and raiding his residence. He's also calling on the Election Commission of India (ECI) to step in and stop these corrupt practices immediately.

"The Election Commission of India must ensure that such practices are stopped immediately. The local election officer of the New Delhi Assembly constituency has surrendered to the BJP and is facilitating all the wrong works of the BJP. The local DEO and ERO should be suspended," Kejriwal said.

AAP in a post on X (previously known as Twitter), shared Arvind Kejriwal's letter to ECI with the caption, "Arvind Kejriwal Exposes BJP’s Dirty Tactics!
AAP National Convenor @ArvindKejriwal meets the chief election commissioner and submits a letter demanding action against the illegal practices of Parvesh Verma & local DEO should be immediately suspended.

Will the Election Commission take action or remain a mute spectator?"

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his faith in the ECI and calling for strict action against the officers involved in the New Delhi Assembly constituency.

"We trust that the ECI will take strict action against the officers of the New Delhi Assembly constituency and also on the deletion and addition of votes. ECI is our last hope. It is the responsibility of the ECI to save democracy," he said. Delhi CM Atishi has also demanded that the authenticity of objectors be verified before the exercise of voter deletion is done. She also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner demanding verification of the authenticity of objectors before carrying out voter deletion.

