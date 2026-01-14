Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi called India's youth a 'reservoir of strength' at the NCC Republic Day Camp. He praised Gen Z's capabilities, citing their role in 'Operation Sindoor' and the Everest summit by NCC cadets in 2025.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Upendra Dwivedi lauded the strength, discipline and national commitment of India's youth, calling them the country's greatest reservoir of power.

Addressing the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) Camp 2026 at the Cariappa Parade Camp in Delhi Cantonment on Wednesday, General Dwivedi said recent events had clearly demonstrated the capabilities of Indian youth, particularly Generation Z, which he described as the largest and most powerful demographic force in the country. "Recent events have shown the world exactly what Indian youth are capable of. You are the most powerful and the largest population of Generation Z. Our youth are a reservoir of strength that must be channelled with discipline, purpose and national commitment," he said.

Operation Sindoor: A Defining Demonstration

Referring to Operation Sindoor, General Dwivedi said, "Operation Sindoor was a defining demonstration of India's resolve and restraint, a reflection of the moral strength and professional excellence of our armed forces and our youth alike."

He highlighted the crucial role played by the National Cadet Corps during the operation, noting, "During Operation Sindoor, over 75,000 NCC cadets volunteered across the country, working tirelessly in civil defence, hospital management, disaster relief, and community services."

Praising Exceptional Achievements

The Army Chief also praised the exceptional achievements of NCC Cadets in other fields. He recalled, "In 2025, 10 NCC cadets, 5 boys and 5 girls, with an average age of just 19, successfully submitted Mount Everest. I was privileged enough to interact with them."

Fostering National Unity and Character

Earlier in the day, General Dwivedi, and President of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) Sunita Dwivedi welcomed the cadets at the Army House. Interacting with the cadets, the Army Chief lauded the NCC's pivotal role in fostering national unity and social cohesion, emphasised discipline, perseverance, hard work and leadership as the cornerstones of character and excellence.

General Dwivedi also facilitated selected achiever cadets and shared insights from his own journey, urging them to imbibe India's timeless values. (ANI)