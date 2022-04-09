Indian student shot dead in Canada, EAM Jaishankar expresses condolences

Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt, as per reports.

A 21-year-old student from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh was shot dead in Canada’s Toronto on Thursday. Police have identified the victim of Thursday's fatal shooting at Sherbourne subway station as Kartik Vasudev, 21.

Kartik Vasudev, who was studying management in Canada, was killed during a robbery attempt, as per reports. Kartik Vasudev, who was shot multiple times, was transported by paramedics to hospital where he later died, according to Toronto Sun.

Vasudev was an international student from India, according to a tweet from the Indian consulate general in Toronto Friday. “We are shocked [and] distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday,” the consulate said, adding it is in touch with the family.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Saturday expressed grief over the death of Kartik Vasudev. “Grieved by this tragic incident. Deepest condolences to the family,” Jaishankar tweeted today.

As per reports, Kartik died due to multiple gunshot wounds outside Sherbourne station. The family was able to confirm the death on Friday afternoon but is unaware about the motive.

Jitesh Vasudev, his father, said, “We last spoke to Kartik on Thursday and he told us he was heading to work. He was a student but worked part-time at a Mexican restaurant. For several hours, his phone was switched off. His cousin, whom he stayed with, grew worried and informed police. News flashed that a shooting had taken place and it was then that she realised Kartik is no more.”

Kartik is survived by his parents and his younger brother. The family has been informed by the Indian Embassy in Canada that the process of bringing back his body will take another six days.