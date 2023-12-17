Indian student goes missing in London, BJP leader seeks S Jaishankar's help

GS Bhatia, an Indian student who studies at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, has gone missing from East London since December 15. Sirsa brought the issue to the attention of external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

An Indian student, GS Bhatia, studying at Loughborough University in the UK, has gone missing in East London since December 15. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa took to X, urging External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar for assistance in Bhatia’s case.

Bhatia was last seen at Canary Wharf, East London, according to Sirsa. In addition, he asked the Indian High Commission and Loughborough University to assist in the search for him.

“GS Bhatia, a student of Loughborough University, has been missing since Dec 15. Last seen in Canary Wharf, East London. Bringing to the kind attention of @DrSJaishankar Ji We urge @lborouniversity & @HCI_London to join efforts in locating him. Your assistance is crucial. Please share and spread the word,” Sirsa wrote on X.

The BJP leader also shared Bhatia's college ID card and residency permission on X. He gave two phone numbers and encouraged people to spread the word about the story in order to get any information on the Indian student.

Earlier this month, a 23-Indian student, Mitkumar Patel who had gone missing in the UK in November, was found dead in the river Thames in London. On September 17, Mitkumar Patel, who had come to the UK to pursue further education, was reported missing. On November 21, the Metropolitan Police found his corpse in the river Thames close to the Canary Wharf neighbourhood of east London. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.