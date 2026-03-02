Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel inaugurated a new Swaminarayan Gurukul building, stating the state's emergence as a semiconductor hub will drive self-reliance. He urged integrating education, values, and technology to build a 'Viksit Bharat'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Monday inaugurated the newly constructed building of Shri Swaminarayan Gurukul at Shantigram and said that through the state's emergence as a semiconductor hub, Gujarat will move towards self-reliance powered by the skills and knowledge of its youth, while emphasising the integration of education, values and technology for building a 'Viksit Bharat'.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), on this occasion, the Chief Minister unveiled the plaque at the building entrance and inaugurated the new building. Extending Holi greetings to the devotees and students, the Chief Minister said that our ancient history shows Holi is a festival that spreads knowledge and values over ignorance and evil.

Integrating Values with Modern Education

"Inspired and guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are celebrating 'Somnath Swabhiman Parv' to strengthen the spirit of Sanatan Dharma in society. Through the New National Education Policy, the Prime Minister has also given direction to make India prosperous through knowledge and values. Under PM's guidance, Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan is providing relevant education to students. Along with spiritual values, students must also gain knowledge of science, technology, and innovation needed for 21st century India," CM Patel said, as per the CMO.

Driving Self-Reliance Through Semiconductor Hub

"At a time when global competition in technology is growing, the Prime Minister has decided to make India strong and prepared in this field. Under his leadership, just two days ago, a major step was taken in Sanand with the inauguration of Micron, moving Gujarat closer to becoming a semiconductor hub," he said.

The Gujarat CM also acknowledged that in the coming years, demand for semiconductors will grow rapidly. "To meet this growing demand, youth must equip themselves with knowledge and skills in chip design, AI, electronics, and advanced technologies. Around 35 universities are already offering chip design courses. In Gujarat, a fabrication lab is also being developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar. If the Shantigram branch of Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot starts courses that prepare youth for the semiconductor industry by combining values and skills, it would be a highly meaningful initiative," CM Patel said.

A Legacy of Value-Based Education

As per the CMO, established in 1948 during the dawn of independence by Pujya Shastriji Dharmajivandasji Swami, this Gurukul has today become a sacred center of education along with values, spirituality, and patriotism. The SGRS Gurukul's hostel and Gurukul tradition today teach many students not only academics but also lessons of life-building. Such an institution is contributing significantly not merely in creating degree holders, but in nurturing value-based individuals and youth who serve as pillars of a strong society and capable nation.

CM Bhupendra Patel further emphasised that this educational journey, which began with only seven students, has so far imparted education and values to more than 1.90 lakh students. "As a result, children from many families have become doctors, engineers, teachers, and senior officers, serving society. To realise the Prime Minister's vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', he has focused on empowering youth as a demographic dividend. Shantigram Swaminarayan Gurukul provides facilities for youth empowerment through coaching centers for competitive examinations such as UPSC and GPSC, support academies, and modern hostels," he said, as per the CMO.

Referring to the newly constructed building, he stated that while the donors are indeed fortunate, every poor and middle-class student who comes here is also blessed by God, as they will be able to study in this well-equipped building. He expressed that through the institution, students are receiving such excellent facilities as a blessing from God.

Blessings and Gratitude

On this occasion, Pujya Mahant Shri Devprasaddasji Swami blessed the gathering. He thanked the Chief Minister for his support of the institution and prayed for his long life. (ANI)