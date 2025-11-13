The Railway Board has directed Zonal Railways to implement a systematic garbage disposal system on trains. On-board staff will be trained via a 'Samvaad' program to collect waste in sealed bags and dispose of it at designated stations.

The Railway Board has issued detailed instructions to all Zonal Railways regarding the systematic management and disposal of garbage from trains during their journeys. The directive aims to enhance cleanliness and ensure a more pleasant travel experience for passengers, the Ministry of Railways said in an official statement. The instructions reinforce a mechanism where On-Board Housekeeping Service (OBHS) and Pantry Car staff are mandated to collect garbage from passenger compartments and dispose of it in sealed bags at specifically nominated stations enroute. This system is designed to maintain the cleanliness of both the train interiors and the railway infrastructure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Focus on Staff Training and Passenger Comfort

A key focus of the new order is the role of the on-board staff in delivering a hospitable and comfortable journey. By ensuring a clean and waste-free environment within the coaches and toilets, the staff contribute significantly to passenger comfort and safety. The Board has directed that these frontline staff, who are largely contractual, must be adequately trained and equipped by the Zonal Railways to fulfil these responsibilities effectively, reflecting a spirit of service.

'Samvaad' Program to Sensitize Staff

To ensure the ground-level implementation of these protocols, the Railway Board has mandated an immediate and extensive exercise of 'Samvaad' (Dialogue) with the concerned on-board staff. This sensitization program will be jointly conducted by senior supervisors and officers from the Commercial and Mechanical Departments across all Zonal Railways. The objective is to engage directly with the staff, explain the critical importance of their role in the Swachh Bharat Mission, and understand any operational constraints they face, as per the ministry.

The 'Samvaad' sessions will include screening of instructional videos to help on-board staff clearly understand waste-management practices, while reinforcing their responsibility under the Swachh Bharat Mission to keep trains and stations clean. Staff will be briefed on the instructions issued for handling garbage and catering waste, along with procedures for disposal at nominated stations identified for each train. The sessions will also emphasise the need for proactive and responsible behaviour from OBHS and Pantry staff, while acknowledging the practical constraints they face during waste disposal.

Feedback and Reporting Mechanism

Divisions will be required to share their feedback with the Principal Chief Commercial Manager (PCCM) and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer (PCMEs) at the Zonal level. PCCMs will then compile and submit a consolidated report to the office of the Executive Director, Tourism & Catering, Railway Board within 10 days of completion of the exercise. This comprehensive exercise is slated for completion within one month, ensuring coverage of all trains. Post this, feedback from the divisions will be compiled at the Zonal level and submitted to the Railway Board for review.

Strict Compliance and Penalties

The Board's communication also highlights a strict compliance mechanism. The licensees of OBHS and Pantry Car services will be formally counselled on these guidelines. Any violation will be treated as a major breach of contract, initiating termination proceedings against the defaulting parties.

Building on Previous Initiatives

This initiative builds upon earlier instructions issued in July 2024, which outlined a system for mandatory en-route garbage disposal. That system included conducting work studies to assess garbage generation, fixing a minimum number of garbage bags to be disposed of at designated stations, and entering this data into a centralized management system (CMM system of CRIS) for effective monitoring. By combining strict procedural compliance with a humane approach through 'Samvaad', the Indian Railways is taking a significant step towards enhancing onboard hospitality, hygiene, and the overall passenger journey experience. (ANI)