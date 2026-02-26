In Raipur, Digvijaya Singh clarified Congress's position on Naxalism, supporting their fight for social progress while condemning violence. He criticized party defectors, warned against communalism, and recalled his advocacy for Chhattisgarh's statehood.

Congress on Naxalism: Support for Progress, Not Violence

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday clarified the party's position on Naxalism, stating that their suport extends to their fight against social progress and exploitation, they "never supported violence". A seminar was organised at Vimtara in Shankar Nagar, Raipur, on the topic of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Arjun Singh's Tendu Leaf Policy, "From Worker to Owner." with former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijay Singh, former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, former Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdeo, and several other senior leaders present as chief guests.

Adressing a seminar, Singh described Congress as the "epitome of non-violence", stating, "Gandhian ideology can never support violence. However, their fight was for social and economic progress, against the exploitation of officials and employees. We support them in that, but we were against violence. Their fight was for social and economic progress; Congress can never support Naxalites." Digvijaya Singh backs naxals' fight for progress, but condemns violence He added that the party can "never forget" the way Naxalites targeted the party leaders. Citing Lok Sabha LoP's words to state president Deepak Baij, Singh emphasised "Congress belongs to everyone; unite everyone".

On Party Defectors and Ideology

Taking a jibe at party deflectors, he said, "Rahul Gandhi says, 'Don't be afraid. Those who were given everything by the Congress party ran away. What did the BJP give them? We should connect with ideology. What would have happened if we had thought the same way during the country's independence?" he said, stressing that the true strength of a worker lies in their connection to ideology.

Warns Against 'Poison of Communalism'

Singh drew parallels between modern political divisions and the pre-independence era, claiming that "poison of communalism" is spreading through the nation, with even localities being impacted. "Savarkar and Jinnah caused the partition of the country, and we couldn't do anything despite Gandhi's presence. Today, false cases are being filed against people. Rahul Gandhi travelled and talked about opening a shop of love in the market of hatred. Today, the poison of communalism is being spread in the country. Votes are increasing for two political parties: one BJP and the other AIMIM. Localities have been divided, one Hindu and the other Muslim," Singh claimed.

Recalling his decade-long run as the Madhya Pradesh CM, he claimed that "not a single riot occurred" during the time Babri Masjid was demolished. Singh emphasized the party's commitment to the marginalized, proposing a new guiding slogan: "No caste, no creed, Congress is with the poor."

Reflections on Chhattisgarh and Mentor Arjun Singh

Reflecting on the state's history, Singh noted that while he felt personal disappointment when Chhattisgarh was carved out of Madhya Pradesh, he had advocated for its creation as early as 1993. "Chhattisgarh's strength is excellent. When Chhattisgarh was divided from Madhya Pradesh, I was disappointed at that time, but in 1993, I spoke about creating the state of Chhattisgarh. Today, Chhattisgarh is developing rapidly across the country, thanks to all of your efforts," he remarked.

Singh credited his political trajectory to his mentor, the late Arjun Singh. " I started my political career because of Arjun Singh, and I am what I am today because of him. Arjun Singh always said that politics is based on possibilities. He was a strong follower of Nehru's policies. I am what I am today because of him," Singh stated, noting that Arjun Singh's adherence to Nehruvian policies and his belief that "politics is based on possibilities" remain relevant today. (ANI)