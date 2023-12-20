Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024

    The 12th edition will involve the participation of 50 friendly nations, with over 20 warships from foreign countries. The exercise, conducted under the Eastern Naval Command, aims to enhance the Indian Navy's capacity as a first responder and Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region

    Indian Navy to host largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan in February 2024
    Author
    Anish Kumar
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST

    The Indian Navy will be hosting its largest-ever multilateral exercise Milan from February 19 in the Bay of Bengal under the aegis of its Eastern Naval Command headquartered at Visakhapatnam. The 12th edition of Exercise Milan which will culminate on February 27 will see the participation of 50 friendly nations. Sources in the Indian Navy said: “Over 20 warships from friendly foreign countries will be part of the exercise. Our navy will deploy the same number of ships besides other platforms, including aircraft carriers.”

    Explained: DRDO's 70-ton missile system, Agni VI on the horizon?

    It is being seen as a significant expansion of the Indian Navy’s engagements and capacity to assist countries in the Indian Ocean Region as the first responder and Preferred Security Partner. The eight-day exercise would be conducted in two phases, including harbour and sea phases. 

    In the sea phase, the warships will focus on a variety of high-end tactical training, manoeuvring drills, air-defence exercises, submarine familiarisation, multinational replenishment-at-sea, communications drills, gunnery exercises, and joint war-fighting scenarios.

    An official said that the final planning conference of the multinational exercise Milan-2024 was held at Visakhapatnam in a hybrid mode which was a combination of in-person and Video Conference attendance. Eastern Naval Command’s Chief Staff Officer (Operations) chaired the conference which was attended by all participating navies.

    Milan is a biennial exercise and the previous edition saw the participation of 40 navies, including the US, the UK, Japan, Australia, France, South Korea, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Indonesia and Malaysia among others. In 2020, the US Navy had participated for the first time with its Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) and a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft (MPRA). 

    The first Exercise Milan was held in 1995 with four navies and since then it has been conducted every two years. The 2020 edition was cancelled alluded to the COVID-19 pandemic worldwide.

    Explained: How potent is SAMAR, the Made-in-India air defence system

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school snt

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school

    Mumbai Section 144 imposed from Dec 20 to Jan 18 over terror threats with drones and paragliders snt

    Mumbai: Section 144 imposed from Dec 20 to Jan 18 over terror threats with drones and paragliders

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

    Lok Sabha passes Bharatiya Nyaya Second Sanhita 2023 gcw

    Lok Sabha passes 3 amended criminal law Bills

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year snt

    Year Ender 2023: 10 jaw-dropping world records broken by Indians this year

    Recent Stories

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school snt

    Viral Video: Outrage after students served boiled dal water, forced to carry LPG cylinders in UP school

    Mumbai Section 144 imposed from Dec 20 to Jan 18 over terror threats with drones and paragliders snt

    Mumbai: Section 144 imposed from Dec 20 to Jan 18 over terror threats with drones and paragliders

    World War III looms, only I can prevent it Trump's warning during Presidential campaign rally (WATCH) snt

    "World War III looms, only I can prevent it" - Trump's warning during Presidential campaign rally (WATCH)

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Administration to put up road signs in Tamil and Telugu

    cricket Year Ender 2023: Highlights of India's Journey in the ODI World Cup osf

    Year Ender 2023: Highlights of India's journey in the ODI World Cup

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon