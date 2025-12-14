The BJP Parliamentary Board has named Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. He will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda. A five-time MLA, Nabin has extensive experience in governance and within the party organisation.

New Leadership Announcement

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board has appointed Bihar Cabinet Minister Nitin Nabin as the party's National Working President. "The BJP Parliamentary Board has appointed Shri Nitin Nabin, Cabinet Minister, Bihar Government, as National Working President of the party. This appointment comes into immediate effect," a party press release said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nabin will succeed Union Minister JP Nadda, who has served as the BJP National President since January 2020.

Who is Nitin Nabin?

Minister of Road Construction of Bihar and five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, is the son of veteran BJP leader Navin Kishore Prasad Sinha. A young face for the BJP, Nitin Nabin carries the experience of governance, having served as a Minister in the Bihar Government multiple times. He has also worked extensively for the BJP's Yuva Morcha and holds experience of being the State in-charge as well. He has held the posts of Minister of the Road Construction Department, Urban Development and Housing and Law Department in the Bihar government.

Key Organisational Roles

In 2008, in the BJP, he served as a National Executive Committee Member of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and Co-in-charge of the Youth Wing. In 2010-2013, he became the National General Secretary of the Yuva Morcha. From 2016-19, he has held the post of the Yuva Morcha State President in Bihar and was the BJP Election In-charge in Sikkim in 2019. In June 2019, he was made the Sikkim State BJP Organisation In-charge.

Rajnath Singh Extends Congratulations

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated Nitin Nabin, extending wishes for success during his tenure. "Heartfelt congratulations to the young and energetic leader from the soil of Bihar, Shri @NitinNabin, on being appointed as the Executive President of @BJP4India. He is a diligent worker and a person endowed with imaginative capacity. Under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, he will surely succeed in taking the BJP to new heights of success. Best wishes to him for the success of his tenure," Rajnath Singh wrote on X. (ANI)