Indian Navy-led joint committee to probe damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort

A joint technical committee, led by the Indian Navy and comprising Maharashtra government officials and technical experts, is being formed to investigate the damage inflicted on the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg.

A joint technical committee led by the Indian Navy, including representatives from the Maharashtra government and technical experts, is being established to investigate the damage to the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, caused by severe weather conditions in the area.

Rain, rusted nuts & bolts, ignored engineer's warning: How Malvan's Shivaji statue collapsed in just 8 months

The statue, unveiled on December 4, 2023, during the Navy Day celebrations held for the first time in Sindhudurg, was intended to honor the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense and security. The project, which highlights the historical connection with the modern Indian Navy, was conceptualized and managed by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the state government, which also provided funding.

The fall of the iconic statue has also led to major backlash at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

As per media reports, a local assistant engineer of the state public works department (SPWD) had previously written a letter to naval authorities warning about the precarious condition of the Shivaji statue. The letter addressed to the area Coastal Security Officer pointed out that the statue was in a dilapidated condition because of the rusted nuts and bolts used to assemble it.

“On the occasion of Navy Day, December 4, 2023, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was erected at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka. In June, the sculptor Jaydeep Apte repaired the statue. However, the statue is currently in a dilapidated state due to rust on the nuts and bolts used to join it. This is caused by rain and the salty winds from the seashore,” states the letter sent on August 20, according to a report by Times of India.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 35ft statue at Malvan fort collapses, Indian Navy investigates (WATCH)

Latest Videos