Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Indian Navy-led joint committee to probe damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort

    A joint technical committee, led by the Indian Navy and comprising Maharashtra government officials and technical experts, is being formed to investigate the damage inflicted on the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg.

    Indian Navy-led joint committee to probe damage to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Aug 29, 2024, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 29, 2024, 1:17 PM IST

    A joint technical committee led by the Indian Navy, including representatives from the Maharashtra government and technical experts, is being established to investigate the damage to the Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg, caused by severe weather conditions in the area.

    Rain, rusted nuts & bolts, ignored engineer's warning: How Malvan's Shivaji statue collapsed in just 8 months

    The statue, unveiled on December 4, 2023, during the Navy Day celebrations held for the first time in Sindhudurg, was intended to honor the legacy of the Maratha Navy and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s contributions to maritime defense and security. The project, which highlights the historical connection with the modern Indian Navy, was conceptualized and managed by the Indian Navy in collaboration with the state government, which also provided funding.

    The fall of the iconic statue has also led to major backlash at the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government.

    As per media reports, a local assistant engineer of the state public works department (SPWD) had previously written a letter to naval authorities warning about the precarious condition of the Shivaji statue. The letter addressed to the area Coastal Security Officer pointed out that the statue was in a dilapidated condition because of the rusted nuts and bolts used to assemble it.

    “On the occasion of Navy Day, December 4, 2023, a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was erected at Rajkot Fort in Malvan taluka. In June, the sculptor Jaydeep Apte repaired the statue. However, the statue is currently in a dilapidated state due to rust on the nuts and bolts used to join it. This is caused by rain and the salty winds from the seashore,” states the letter sent on August 20, according to a report by Times of India.

    Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 35ft statue at Malvan fort collapses, Indian Navy investigates (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved' ATG

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved'

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant dmn

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant

    Malicious disinformation WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests snt

    'Malicious disinformation': WB CM Mamata denies threatening doctors amid raging Kolkata horror protests

    Rains lash heavy rain in parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH] ATG

    Rains lash parts of Gujarat; Crocodiles enter residential areas in Vadodara [WATCH]

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper demand re exam vkp

    KAS 2024 candidates outraged over translation errors and discrepancies in exam paper; Demand re-exam

    Recent Stories

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved' ATG

    Reddit outage: Community site experiencing widespread error; company says 'issue resolved'

    September 2024 Horoscope: Aries or Leo or Sagittarius, which zodiac signs will be lucky? RBA

    September 2024 Horoscope: Aries or Leo or Sagittarius, which zodiac signs will be lucky?

    6 Indian cities with maximum suicide cases RKK

    6 Indian cities with maximum suicide cases

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant dmn

    Under fire over sexual assault row, Mukesh explains himself to Chief Minister, cites threats from complainant

    Is cat good or bad for Vastu Shastra? Know some benefits of having fur babies RBA

    Is cat good or bad for Vastu Shastra? Know some benefits of having fur babies

    Recent Videos

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon