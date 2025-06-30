According to the Indian Navy, the ship had experienced a major fire in the engine room and a total power failure onboard.

The Indian Navy has launched a rescue mission in the Gulf of Oman, where a Pulau-flagged tanker MT Yi Cheng 6 caught fire on Sunday.The vessel had 14 crew members of Indian origin, and was on its way from Kandla in India to Shinas in Oman. According to the navy, the ship had experienced a major fire in the engine room and a total power failure onboard.

"Indian Navy's stealth frigate INS Tabar, mission deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 June. The fire fighting team and equipment from INST abar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter.13 Indian naval personnel and 05 crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in firefighting operations, with intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," Indian Navy spokesperson said.



Scroll to load tweet…

More details are awaited