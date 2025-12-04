Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended greetings on Indian Navy Day. Meanwhile, the Navy displayed its operational prowess at a demonstration in Thiruvananthapuram, attended by President Droupadi Murmu, commemorating 'Operation Trident'.

CM Dhami Extends Navy Day Greetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday extended greetings to naval personnel on the occasion of Indian Navy Day, calling them the guardians of India's maritime strength and national pride.

Taking to X, Dhami said, "Heartfelt greetings to all the brave sailors dedicated to protecting the country's maritime borders on Indian Navy Day. Your courage, technical expertise, and unwavering confidence are what make the nation's maritime borders secure and impregnable." He added, "Millions of salutations to all the sailors who protect the nation's identity, pride, and maritime glory."

Navy Showcases Operational Prowess in Thiruvananthapuram

Meanwhile, the Indian Navy displayed its operational prowess and maritime capabilities through a spectacular 'Operational Demonstration' at Shangumugham beach in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. The mega event showcased the Navy's combat capabilities, technological excellence and operational readiness, reflecting the nation's growing maritime strength and self-reliance.

Spectacular Manoeuvres and High-Profile Guests

President Droupadi Murmu was hosted by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Upon arrival, the Chief Guest was accorded a 150-man ceremonial Guard of Honour. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan were among the dignitaries present, along with senior central and state government officials, military leaders and members of the public.

The operational demonstration featured coordinated manoeuvres by frontline platforms, underscoring the Navy's ability to deliver power and precision across the maritime spectrum. More than twenty naval ships and submarines, including the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, along with a formidable array of air assets and MARCOS commandos, participated in the display. The hornpipe dance by the Sea Cadet Corps, cultural performances and a fast-paced continuity drill by naval personnel also captivated the audience. The event concluded with a Beating Retreat by the Indian Naval band and a traditional sunset ceremony marked by the illumination of naval ships.

Legacy of 'Operation Trident' and 'Builder's Navy' Vision

Navy Day commemorates the Indian Navy's decisive role in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 war. Over the years, the force has evolved into a modern maritime power and, under the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is transitioning from a "buyer's navy" to a "builder's navy." (ANI)