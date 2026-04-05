Customs at Ahmedabad Airport seized 1.1 kg hydroponic weed from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. This follows major busts at Bengaluru Airport, including 18.6 kg of cannabis and 4.776 kg of cocaine valued at nearly Rs 24 crore.

Marijuana Seized at Ahmedabad Airport

Customs officers on April 4 intercepted a male Indian national at Ahmedabad Airport after suspicions arose during hand baggage screening. The passenger had arrived from Bangkok (Don Mueang) on VietJet Airlines Flight VZ-750 at 22:55 hours.

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"Upon detailed examination of his hand baggage, four vacuum-sealed packets containing a greenish substance were recovered. The substance tested positive for hydroponic weed (marijuana), weighing 1.107 kg," a Customs official said. The contraband has been seized, and the passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

"Further investigation is in progress," the official added.

Recent Drug Busts at Bengaluru Airport

18.6 Kg Cannabis Intercepted

A similar case was observed just a month ago at Kempegowda International Airport when a customs official in Bengaluru seized 18.6 kilograms of hydroponic cannabis valued at approximately Rs 6.5 crore. The contraband was intercepted in two separate cases involving passengers arriving from Bangkok.

Acting on suspicion, customs authorities conducted a thorough inspection of the luggage belonging to two passengers who had landed at the airport. During the search, officials discovered the cannabis concealed inside their baggage. According to officials, the narcotics were smuggled from Bangkok and hidden within luggage bags to evade detection. Both passengers were arrested, and cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Cocaine Worth Rs 23.88 Crore Seized

Just days earlier, before this incident, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized 4.776 kg of cocaine from a Brazilian national at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru.

In a post on 'X', the NCB said the contraband, valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market, was recovered from the checked-in baggage of the passenger who travelled from Sao Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha. "Major Drug Bust at Bengaluru International Airport. NCB seizes 4.776 kg of cocaine from the checked-in baggage of a Brazilian national. The seized contraband is valued at around Rs 23.88 crore in the illicit market. The accused travelled from São Paulo to Bengaluru via Doha. Officers recovered four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric," the 'X' post said.

According to the NCB, officers found four modified handbags with concealed compartments containing cocaine-infused fabric. (ANI)