India envoy to UN calls Pakistan global epicentre of terrorism, says J&K will always be integral part of India

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, reaffirmed on Tuesday that Jammu and Kashmir is and will always remain an integral part of India and strongly condemned Pakistan's misinformation campaigns.

ANI |Updated: Feb 19, 2025, 9:11 AM IST

He also emphasised the democratic choice made by the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the legislative assembly elections after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar raised the Kashmir issue at the UNSC.

While delivering India's statement at the Open Debate in the United Nations Security Council on Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance, Harish said, "The deputy PM and Foreign Minister of Pakistan have referred to an integral and inalienable part of India, the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir in his remarks. I would like to reaffirm that the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been, is, and will always be, an integral and inalienable part of India."

Also read: 'Why are we giving USD 21 million ?...' Prez Trump defends US decision to cancel voter turnout fund for India

He added, "Pakistan's campaigns of misinformation and disinformation of lies and falsehoods do not change facts on the ground. The people of Jammu and Kashmir voted in large numbers last year to choose their government. The choice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was loud and clear. Democracy in Jammu and Kashmir is vibrant and strong unlike in Pakistan."

He also highlighted the irony of Pakistan's self-proclaimed role in fighting terrorism, given its own status as a "global epicentre" of terrorism, and said that India has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan.

"Pakistan is a global epicentre of terrorism and hence it is a supreme irony when Pakistan pats itself on the back as being at the forefront of the fight against terrorism. India has been a victim of terrorism perpetrated by Pakistan," Harish said.

He added, "There cannot be any justification for terrorism regardless of its form, type and motive. No political grievance can justify terrorism and the UN can make no distinction between good and bad terrorists." 

Also read: Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex'

