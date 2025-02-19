Pope Francis diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, Vatican confirms condition is 'complex'

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and his condition remains "complex," according to the Vatican.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 19, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

Pope Francis has been diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs, and his condition remains "complex," according to the Vatican. The 88-year-old pontiff has been battling a respiratory infection for over a week and was admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Friday for treatment.

"The follow-up chest CT scan which the Holy Father underwent this afternoon... demonstrated the onset of bilateral pneumonia, which required additional drug therapy," the Vatican said.

The Vatican stated that lab tests, a chest X-ray, and Pope Francis' overall clinical condition "continue to present a complex picture."

Despite this, the pontiff remains in "good spirits" and spent the day reading, resting, and praying. He also expressed gratitude to his well-wishers and requested their prayers.

Before his hospital admission last week, Pope Francis had experienced bronchitis symptoms for several days and had delegated officials to deliver his prepared speeches at events.

Pope Francis was scheduled to lead several events over the weekend for the 2025 Catholic Holy Year, which continues until next January. However, all public engagements on his calendar have been canceled through Sunday.

On Monday, the Vatican announced that doctors had adjusted his medication for the second time during his hospital stay to treat what was initially believed to be a "polymicrobial infection of the respiratory tract."

The Pope is particularly vulnerable to lung infections, as he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had a portion of one lung removed at the age of 21.

Pope Francis faces "complex clinical picture" as health issues persist, hospital stay extended: Vatican

