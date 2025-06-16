The Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively monitoring the security situation and coordinating with Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety, including relocation and possible evacuation plans, according to the MEA.

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Tehran is actively working to ensure the safety and well-being of Indian students studying in Iran amid the current security situation, according to a statement from the Minister of External Affairs.

Indian Embassy in Tehran ensures safety of Indian students

The Embassy is continuously monitoring the situation and engaging with students to provide support and assistance.

"The Indian Embassy in Tehran is continuously monitoring the security situation and engaging Indian students in Iran to ensure their safety," read the statement.

The Embassy is facilitating the relocation of students to safer places within Iran, where possible.

The Embassy is examining other feasible options to ensure student safety, including potential evacuation plans.

"In some cases, students are being relocated with Embassy's facilitation to safer places within Iran. Other feasible options are also under examination. Further updates will follow," added the statement.

The Embassy is in touch with community leaders to discuss welfare and safety concerns, demonstrating its commitment to supporting Indian nationals in Iran.

"Separately, the Embassy is in touch with community leaders regarding welfare and safety," added the statement.

Israel strikes multiple IRGC and Quds Force facilities

Israel conducted a "wide-scale" wave of strikes on Sunday targeting several weapons production sites in Iran, the Israeli military said.

The strikes destroyed infrastructure belonging to the Quds Force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), and the Iranian military in Tehran, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

"Numerous weapons production sites across Iran were targeted," the IDF said.

These targets included a site for the production of navigation and missile systems, a site for producing fuels for various types of missiles, and a planetary mixer designed for the production of surface-to-surface missile engines.

The IDF also reported that the strikes hit a production site for components of aerial defense systems belonging to the IRGC.

Several world leaders called for diplomatic talks to de-escalate tensions between Israel and Iran on Sunday.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, reiterated Europe's "commitment to peace, stability, and diplomatic efforts leading to de-escalation" after speaking with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Von der Leyen also expressed concern of Iran's developing nuclear program. "Europe has always been clear: Iran can never acquire a nuclear weapon. There is an urgent need for a negotiated solution," she said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed US President Donald Trump's call for Israel and Iran to make a deal, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported. He also addressed the "irreversible economic, civilian damage" for both sides and stressed a need for de-escalation, according to Anadolu.

The fourth phase of Iran's operation against Israel has begun, semi-official Iranian media outlet Mehr News reported on Sunday.

The operation, dubbed Operation True Promise 3, included "hundreds of various ballistic missiles" targeting residential buildings and infrastructure in Israel, Mehr reported. The attacks are a "decisive response" to Israel's initial strike on Iran, which killed several high-ranking military commanders, the news agency stated.

Iran launches ‘Operation True Promise 3’ against Israel

Israel's air force has struck and dismantled military targets in Tehran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday.

"The IAF struck and dismantled surface-to-surface missile production sites, detection radar sites, and surface-to-air missile launchers in Tehran, with the direction of the IDF Intelligence Directorate," the IDF said in a statement.

Iran launched a new barrage at Israel on Sunday evening, with an explosion seen in the coastal city of Haifa. Israel said it began another series of strikes on military targets across Iran amid international pleas for diplomacy and de-escalation, according to CNN.

The hostilities have killed at least 224 people in Iran and 14 in Israel, according to local authorities in each country. As Tehran residents flee the capital, Iran's Ministry of Health said at least 1,481 people had been injured since Israel launched the wave of attacks on Friday.

Meanwhile, Israel is conducting strikes on surface-to-surface missile sites in central Iran, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday night.