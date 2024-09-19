Indian citizen vs Citizen of India: Advocate Vishnu Jain's scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi goes viral (WATCH)

Vishnu Shankar Jain, an advocate on record at the Supreme Court of India and the official spokesperson of the Hindu Front for Justice launched a scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning her Indian citizenship. He made the controversial remarks in the latest episode of The Raunac Podcast, hosted by RJ Raunac.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, an advocate on record at the Supreme Court of India and the official spokesperson of the Hindu Front for Justice launched a scathing attack on Sonia Gandhi, questioning her Indian citizenship. "Sonia Gandhi is not a Citizen of India but Indian citizen," Vishnu Shankar Jain said. He made the controversial remarks in the latest episode of The Raunac Podcast, hosted by RJ Raunac.

Alongside his father, senior advocate Hari Shankar Jain, Vishnu has represented the Hindu community in numerous cases involving disputes over sacred religious landmarks. Their most notable legal engagements include the Babri Masjid (Ayodhya), the Gyanvapi Mosque (Varanasi), the Taj Mahal (Agra), and the Qutub Minar (New Delhi).

Jain's recalled that his father Harishankar Jain's electoral bid against Sonia Gandhi was not a pursuit of power but a quest to challenge her status as a "citizen of India." He recounts those days as a 14-year-old, a young spectator watching closely from the courts, absorbing the gravity of what unfolded in front of him. "My father did not fight to win. He fought to make a point—Sonia Gandhi was not a citizen of India. And that made all the difference," the son recalls.

"In 1999, my father fought election against Sonia Gandhi not to win but to lose and with a purpose to prove that she is not a Citizen of India. I was very young that time and used to visit court proceedings. As a 14-year-old, I have witnessed all proceedings. The criteria in India to fight an election is to be a "citizen of India." Only those who are born here can fight elections and can take part in this country's democratic process and can hold constitutional post. Those people who acquire citizenship they are not Citizen of India but Indian citizen," Vishnu Shankar Jain.

"My father has put across this argument before Supreme Court and hon. Justice Ramesh Chandra Lahoti."

Further intensifying his attack, "One day, Benazir Bhutto will come to India, get married to someone and give Kashmir to Pakistan and then it will be asked that why this country's judiciary did not intervene at the right time."

He went on to add, "You have opened floodgates in the Citizenship Act in which you are giving citizenship by way of marriage under Section 5C. Any foreigner who is getting married here is being given citizenship so we had challenged that basis. We had nothing against Sonia Gandhi. We are against this concept. If you want to protect country's internal security, and maintain integrity so, we should make sure any foreigner is not able to participate in the democratic process of the country and cannot hold constitutional post of the country."

Jain alleged that there was "No fair and complete trial. If given chance, we would have proved that real name of Sonia Gandhi is Antoio maino and she is not the Citizen of India. We would have presented evidences. But our application was rejected in Allahabad High Court. My father filed an appeal in Supreme Court and again we weren't given opportunity but the reported judgement of Harishankar Jain vs Sonia Gandhi states and court had written, we appreciate the forensic ability of the learned lawyer. The point that I am putting before you about Citizen of India and Indian citizen, court also appreciated this argument on distinction."

"In 2004, Sonia Gandhi was denied from taking oath by the President of India on the same basis because she hadn't relinquish Italy citizenship. She is not Citizen of India but Indian citizen," he said.

