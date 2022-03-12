Indian, Chinese commanders hold 15th round of talks to resolve Ladakh row

The meeting which commenced at 10 am on Friday on the Indian side of the LAC at Chushul lasted for 13 hours.

New Delhi: Top military commanders of India and China have reaffirmed to resolve the remaining issues prevailing along the Line of Actual Control in the Ladakh region.

Indian side has been insisting for an early comprehensive disengagement and de-escalation of the situation in the Ladakh region.

However, China has been reluctant to deliberate the pending issues of patrolling at Depsang and Demchok, reasoning that these are not a part of ongoing standoff that began in May 2020.

At Depsang Y-Junction and Demchok, Chinese has been obstructing the Indian patrolling troops movement to the traditional Patrolling Points (PP) PP 10, PP11, PP 11A, PP12 and PP13.

The two sides have stationed more than 50,000 soldiers and heavy weapons on their sides of the LAC.

In a joint statement, the forces of two countries said that they had a detailed exchange of views in this regard, in keeping with the guidance provided by the State Leaders to work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.

“They reaffirmed that such a resolution would help restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the Western Sector and facilitate progress in bilateral relations. The two sides also agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector in the interim,” the joint statement read.

They agreed to maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels to reach a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, the statement added.

It must be noted that the talks between two sides have been in stalemate since 13th round of their talks, held on October 10, 2021. Nothing concrete could take place during the 14th round of the talks.

So far, the resolutions have taken place at North & South Bank of Pangong Tso (North and South Banks), Galwan (PP 14) and Gogra (PP 17A) areas.

This round of talks was focused around Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15).