The Indian Army has set up community radio "Sangam 88.8" in J&K's Rajouri to promote local culture and give youth opportunities. It aims to bridge the information gap for people in border areas, providing access to govt schemes and other resources.

In an excellent initiative, the Indian Army has established a community radio "Sangam 88.8" in the Doongi block of the border district Rajouri. It promotes local culture and offers opportunities to the youth living in the border area.

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Bridging the Information Gap

RJ Sana expressed her joy, saying that the community radio has a great significance because the people living in the border areas typically do not recieve crucial information, government schemes, and other resources. She noted that around 200-250 candidates applied for the job, including herself. "I heard about a commendable initiative launched by the Indian Army: a community radio station was being established in the border area of Keri. I felt strongly that I absolutely had to apply for it. So, I began practising, filled out the application form, and waited. I found that there was a large number of applicants present, perhaps two hundred or two hundred and fifty candidates. The Indian Army's primary initiative here was to provide job opportunities to the youth. Secondly, and this is a matter of great significance for the people living in the border areas, information, government schemes, and other resources do not typically reach them with ease," she said.

Raising Awareness and Promoting Talent

RJ Jaspreet Kaur elaborated on the work being carried out at the community radio, highlighting that the radio extensively works to raise awareness on various issues and circulate information. It also offers a platform for children to showcase their talent. "Our work here as an RJ is to raise awareness regarding any government schemes to the people. We also raise awareness through skits on various issues and themes like drugs and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan, which are circulated on our digital platforms. We also try to push the talent of young children. Several kids have come to the Sangam 88.8 to showcase their skills. The border areas have very limited opportunities for the children, unlike metropolitan cities, but the Indian Army is taking initiatives to ensure that the youth get the right platform," she noted. (ANI)