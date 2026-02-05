The Indian Army organised a multi-speciality medical camp in Naushera, J&K, providing free healthcare to 138 civilians. The camp, a prelude to Naushera Day 2026, also distributed prosthetic limbs to 45 individuals with disabilities.

Army's Healthcare Outreach in J&K

The Indian Army has been consistently expanding its community outreach in Jammu & Kashmir by organising healthcare initiatives, medical camps and preventive health programmes in remote and border areas to supplement government healthcare services and bring quality care closer to underserved populations.

Indian Army medical outreach activities, including comprehensive medical camps in areas such as Uri that have benefited more than 1,300 civilians from remote villages with specialist consultations, reflect this ongoing effort to enhance access to health services alongside the regular security mandate of the forces.

Multi-Speciality Services Offered

As part of the commemorative events leading up to Naushera Day 2026, the Army organised a Multi-Speciality Medical Camp in collaboration with Government Medical College, Rajouri, in Naushera to provide free quality healthcare services to residents and people from adjoining areas. Specialist doctors in fields including medicine, surgery, gynaecology, eye care, ENT, orthopaedics and dentistry offered free consultations, health check-ups, diagnostic support and medical advice.

Prosthetic Limb Distribution a Key Highlight

A total of 138 civilians from Naushera and surrounding villages availed of these services, with the camp emphasising preventive care, early diagnosis and community medical awareness. A highlight of the initiative was the distribution and fitting of prosthetic limbs for 45 persons with disabilities, a collaborative effort supported by the Kiwanis International group that helped beneficiaries regain mobility, independence and confidence.

Community and Professional Acclaim

Residents widely appreciated the assistance, noting the importance of such services in remote areas where access to specialist care is limited. Speaking during the camp, medical professionals emphasised the tangible benefits of Army-supported healthcare in border regions.

Doctor Highlights Camp's Impact

Dr Shubham Dutt, a D.N.B. Obstetrician-Gynaecology specialist from Government Medical College Rajouri, said the camp was especially valuable for residents of this far-off border area. "Since this is a far-off border area, people from far-off areas are coming to get their treatment, as it is being organised by the Army, it is very beneficial for the people," he said.

Dr Dutt highlighted the range of services offered, including free basic laboratory tests such as CBC and sugar tests, noting that "all the lab tests are being done here, basic requirement tests are being done for free." He also underlined the significance of the day, which coincides with World Cancer Day, and used the opportunity to urge awareness about cervical cancer prevention, encouraging individuals to consult gynaecologists about recommended vaccinations for young girls.

Strengthening Civil-Military Ties

Army representatives underscored that the event embodied the spirit of Naushera Day, honouring courage, sacrifice and service not only in defending borders but also in uplifting communities, and highlighted the strengthening of civil-military collaboration through partnerships with Government Medical College Rajouri and other local institutions. (ANI)