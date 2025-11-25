Indian Army's Trishakti Corps is conducting intensive AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine) training at over 14,000 ft along the Northern Borders, enhancing soldiers' close-combat skills in extreme high-altitude and sub-zero conditions.

Indian Army Trishakti Corps has commenced intensive Army Martial Arts Routine (AMAR) training at altitudes exceeding 14,000 ft, significantly enhancing close-combat readiness in some of the most demanding operational zones along the Northern Borders, a release said.

According to PRO Defence, this training is conducted in sub-zero temperatures, rarefied air, and rugged terrain. This training aims to prepare soldiers to respond effectively, even when conventional weapons are not immediately available. Additionally, the training enhances reflexes, balance, stamina, and situational awareness, and helps control aggression, which are considered essential attributes for success in close-quarters battle in mountainous terrain.

Troops are undergoing AMAR (Army Martial Arts Routine) training above 14,000 ft, sharpening "close-combat skills in extreme high-altitude conditions. AMAR strengthens reflexes, stamina, and close quarters readiness," Trishakti Corps troops also said in a post on X.

A young officer participating in the training shared his experience saying, "At 14,000 ft, the mountains challenge your stamina, focus, and resolve. AMAR helps us stay calm under pressure and gives us the confidence that even without a weapon in hand, we are fully prepared for any close quarter threat."

AMAR: A Modern Combat System

According to PRO Defence, AMAR is a modern combat system that blends traditional Indian martial arts with globally proven close-combat techniques. The regimen covers bare-hand engagements, weapon-based combat, stress response control, and comprehensive physical and mental conditioning, which are considered critical for high-altitude operations.

Push Towards Self-Reliance and 'Atmanirbharta'

Earlier, in a significant milestone towards self-reliance, the Indian Army had indigenised 55 out of the total 57 Special Clothing and Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) for troops in Super High Altitude Areas, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG PI), IHQ of MoD (Army) said.

In an X post, ADG PI said that the remaining two SCME items are under trial and will be indigenised by 2026. "The Indian Army continues to drive India's journey towards Atmanirbharta and a Viksit Bharat @2047. In a major milestone, 55 of 57 Special Clothing & Mountaineering Equipment (SCME) items for troops in Super High Altitude Areas have now been fully indigenised - a remarkable 97 per cent of the inventory. This not only enhances logistics resilience but also cuts import dependence. The remaining two items are under trials and will be indigenised by 2026," ADG PI wrote.

Advanced Combat Gear for High Altitudes

Further, the Indian Army hailed the three-layered, ergonomically engineered New Coat Combat (Digital Print) designed by the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi.

"Further strengthening operational capability, the Army introduced the New Coat Combat (Digital Print) in January 2025. Designed by NIFT New Delhi, this three-layered, ergonomically engineered jacket uses advanced technical textiles to boost soldier performance in diverse terrains," ADG PI added. (ANI)