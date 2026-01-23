The Indian Army will debut a unique "Battle Array" formation at the 77th Republic Day Parade, showcasing its future-ready combat profile. This display will demonstrate an integrated, tech-enabled force with new indigenous weapon systems.

A First-of-its-Kind 'Battle Array' Formation

The Indian Army will present a powerful and future-ready combat profile at the 77th Republic Day Parade, scheduled to be held on 26 January at Kartavya Path, through a unique and first-of-its-kind "Battle Array" (Ranbhoomi Vyuh Rachna) formation. This display will offer citizens a rare visual insight into how the Army deploys and fights as an integrated, networked and technology-enabled force on the modern battlefield. For the first time within the parade's parameters, the Indian Army's marching and mechanised columns will be organised in a combat-oriented offensive formation, depicting the sequence of forces employed during operations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to the release, the Battle Array reflects a ready, resilient and responsive Indian Army, integrating intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance elements, mechanised forces, aviation assets, special forces, artillery, air defence, and logistics into a cohesive operational framework. The array symbolises the Indian Army's ability to observe, decide and strike deep into enemy territory using data-centric operations, long-range precision systems and indigenous platforms, while remaining fully protected by a layered air defence shield, as stated in the release.

Highlighting Modernisation and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'

The Battle Array is also a tribute to the resounding success of Operation SINDOOR, underscoring the Indian Army's combat readiness, jointness with sister services and growing reliance on indigenously developed systems under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

New Platforms Making Their Debut

A number of platforms and units will make their Republic Day Parade debut, highlighting the Army's rapid modernisation and technological transformation. These include: Bhairav Battalion, Shaktiban Regiment and Divyastra Battery, Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) - 155 mm, Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS) with long-range strike capability, Unmanned Ground Vehicles, robotic dogs, drones and loitering munitions mounted on combat platforms, Rugged Terrain Tactical Transport Systems (RTTS), Specialist service animals including Bactrian camels, Zanskar ponies, raptors and trained dogs.

Parade Contingents and Composition

The Indian Army will field six marching contingents, including: the Mixed SCOUTS Contingent in an operational role; the Rajput Regiment; the Assam Regiment; the Jammu & Kashmir Light Infantry Regiment; the Regiment of Artillery; and the Bhairav Battalion Contingent. These marching contingents will be complemented by contingents from the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Central Armed Police Forces and Delhi Police.

'Battle Array' Military Assets

The Battle Array will feature: T-90 Bhishma and Arjun Main Battle Tanks, BMP-II Sarath and NAMIS-II missile systems, Aviation assets including ALH Dhruv, Rudra, Apache AH-64E and LCH Prachand, Long-range artillery and missile systems including ATAGS, Dhanush, Suryastra URLS, BRAHMOS and Akash and MRSAM (Abhra) air defence systems.

Tableau on Integrated Operations

The Indian Army Tableau will depict an Integrated Operations Centre, illustrating joint planning, precision targeting and air defence under the protective umbrella of "Sudarshan Chakra", showcasing how modern conflicts are planned and executed in real time.

The parade will comprise 6,065 participants and will be commanded by Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar. The event will also feature 12 military bands and 8 pipe bands, adding ceremonial grandeur to the operational narrative.

The 77th Republic Day Parade will thus stand out as a vivid demonstration of the Indian Army's transformation into a technology-driven, integrated and combat-ready force, firmly anchored in indigenous capability and operational excellence. (ANI)