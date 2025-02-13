Indian army strikes back after ceasefire violations along LoC; Heavy Pakistani casualties reported

Pakistani troops breached the ceasefire in the Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC).

Author
Aishwarya Nair
Published: Feb 13, 2025, 8:17 AM IST

Jammu: Pakistani troops on Wednesday (Feb 12) breached the ceasefire by launching unprovoked gunfire at Indian positions along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, according to security officials. In response, the Indian Army retaliated effectively. While the extent of damage on the Pakistani side remains unclear, officials reported that the opposing forces suffered "heavy casualties." However, the Indian Army has neither confirmed nor denied these claims.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Krishna Ghati sector occurred just a day after an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu’s Akhnoor sector claimed the lives of two Indian Army personnel, including a captain. The explosion was suspected to have been carried out by terrorists.

Ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) have been rare since India and Pakistan reaffirmed their ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. However, officials reported that Pakistani troops engaged in unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area, prompting a forceful response from the Indian Army. The retaliatory action reportedly inflicted "heavy casualties" on the opposing forces.

Meanwhile, an undated video circulating on social media shows a Pakistani army officer paying final respects to fallen soldiers.

In a separate incident within the same sector, an Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) sustained minor injuries after accidentally stepping on a landmine, officials confirmed.

